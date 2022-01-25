The protein bars they are great snacks to always have with you when you want to have a mid-morning or mid-afternoon snack. They are usually intended as food supplements, in order to integrate the protein intake especially for those who practice sports. But often they have become gods meal replacements comfortable and practical to always have behind. Obviously always asking your doctor if they are perfect for our needs or not.

Protein bars are usually recommended after a workout in the gym or after a run, to restore the right amount of protein. When doing sport, in fact, the protein requirement in adults increases, so sometimes it is necessary to make a small supplement. Even with snacks of this type that you can always carry around, they are pocket-sized, single-portion and can be stored for a long time.

However, care must always be taken not to overdo the proteins that are introduced into one’s diet. We need all the macronutrients that need to be well distributed throughout the day, for one healthy, varied and balanced diet. For this reason, even if we think they are harmless snacks, it is always good to talk about them first with your doctor or your dietician or nutritionist. You can’t joke with health and nutrition.

On Amazon the protein bars for sale, even in savings packs, there are many. We offer you the 6 best choices from those who have tried them. But always remember not to overdo it with protein bars and proteins in general.

Enervit Protein Bar 50% box 25x60g. Gluten Free and Low Sugar, with 30 g of Brownie-flavored proteins

The store GYMline on Amazon offers the “Enervit Protein Bar” protein bars, in a box of 25 bars of 60 grams each. Enervit Gymline Muscle High protein bar 50% is recommended in case of increased protein requirement, for intense muscular activity and for those who play sports. Contains milk and soy proteins, along with a mix of vitamins. All covered with dark chocolate. The taste of these bars is unique: Brownie wing. Gluten free and also low in sugar.

Ohyeah Nutrition One Glazed Donut Taste – Pack of 12 Bars x 60 gr

Ohyeah Nutrition in its store on Amazon offers the One protein bars with a glazed donut flavor, in a pack of 12 bars for 60 grams each. Inside this snack contains a protein blend consisting of whey protein isolate, milk protein isolate, along with other ingredients such as isomalt-oligosaccharides, maltitol, glycerol, sunflower seed cream, palm kernel oil, soy protein, skimmed milk powder, cocoa powder, soy lecithin, tapioca starch.

Barebells – Protein Bar, 55gx 12

From Barebells here are the protein bars, in elegant packs of 12 snacks for 55 grams each, in caramel and cashew flavors, which you can see in the image above, but also biscuit and cream, salty peanut. The bars and contain a lot of proteins and are designed for those who play sports. Each bar contains 20 grams of milk-based protein: ideal as a pre and post workout snack or as a snack during the day, obviously without adding sugar. Each bar contains less than 1.7 grams of natural sugar and about 197-205 heats depending on the flavor chosen and a maximum of 16 grams of carbohydrates. The snacks do not contain genetically modified ingredients and are made with unmodified raw materials.

Pesoforma Bars – Chocolate and Caramel, Weight Loss Replacement Meals, 12 x 31g

The Pesoforma bars are a classic for those looking for a greedy but healthy snack or a slimming meal replacement, available here in the format of 12 protein bars of 31 grams each with chocolate and caramel flavor. But they can also be found in the Salted Caramel and Caramel Combo variants. For those who want to lose weight or want to maintain their body weight, two bars are equivalent to a full meal with only 237 kcal. They are light and tasty, with milk chocolate and caramel, prepared using only sustainable cocoa. Few calories for a complete and balanced meal, with 23 vitamins and minerals and the right amount of proteins, carbohydrates and fats. Each meal contains 25% protein to maintain muscle mass. They do not contain dyes, preservatives, sweeteners.

Foodspring Protein Bars, Mango Milkshake, 12 x 60g, 33% Protein, Low in Sugar, Perfect after training or as a travel snack

From Foodspring, on the other hand, here are the Mango Milkshake-flavored protein bars, available in the format of 12 pieces of 60 grams each (You can also find them in Chocolate Muffin, Cookie Dough, Strawberry Yoghurt, Hazelnut Cream flavors. Wow!). The bars are rich in protein and fiber, the perfect snack for those who train, both before and after. But also for those looking for a greedy snack rich in health and without added sugars. All the ingredients contained are natural, without any artificial flavoring.

Ohyeah Nutrition One Almond Flavor – Pack of 12 Bars x 60 gr

Finally, from Ohyeah Nutrition here are the Almond Flavored One Protein Bars, in the pack of 12 bars for 60 grams each of product. The protein blend is made up of isolated milk proteins, enriched with almonds, grated coconut, cocoa powder, flavors and other natural ingredients useful for our well-being.

Good snack, with the best protein bars you can buy on Amazon.