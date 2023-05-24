Several changes are expected in the America club after the new failure achieved in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League. Despite having a good participation in the regular phase of the competition, the Eagles were again left out of the grand final. Many players were left behind in the most important duels and that is why there will be a cleanup in the squad for the next semester.
According to the most recent reports, these are the first six elements that will leave Coapa for the Opening 2023.
Roger Martinez will finally leave America. The Colombian was never able to establish himself as a key player and his performance was rather irregular during his stay in Coapa. His contract expires in June and he will become a free agent after rejecting a renewal offer. His future could be with Rayo Vallecano or Boca Juniors.
Sources He has been a very reliable element for America, but he would not continue in the squad for the next semester. The Eagles have to renew the squad and the 36-year-old defense would not enter into the plans for the Opening 2023. His contract expires in June and apparently he will not receive an offer to renew.
the step of Jurgen Damm for America it was rather anecdotal. The former Tigres and Pachuca player had very few opportunities with the Eagles and barely played 194 minutes in two tournaments with the capital team. It seems that he has everything arranged to join the ranks of Atlético de San Luis.
The Peruvian national team came to the Eagles as a figure, but his performance was drastically affected by injuries. Not here He lost prominence tournament by tournament, but he still has a market in the MX League, so America would try to use it as a bargaining chip to strengthen itself in the summer market.
the step of jonathan dos santos for America has been rather inconsequential. The midfielder generated a lot of expectations when he arrived, but it hasn’t matched his performances on the pitch. ‘Jona’ would have offers to return to the MLS and also from other clubs in the Mexican league.
the permanence of Federico Vinas it is unsustainable. The club has tried to find him a place with another Liga MX team in the last two transfer markets, but the Uruguayan striker has refused to leave. The 24-year-old player has fewer and fewer minutes and needs a change of scenery to return to his best level.
#soccer #players #America #negotiating #departure #AP2023
Leave a Reply