The year 2023 has already come to an end and we have seen many players take a leap in quality. Next, we will review the stars and future stars that can emerge in 2024. Transferred to Europe, about to be sold or those who have already shown the conditions to break it: always in 90Min style, we show you those footballers who you should throw out one eye on the football year that is already upon us, which never gives a break. Trust what we tell you.
The 17-year-old midfielder suffered a sprained ankle against Gibraltar that will keep him off the field until 2024, a year in which he will surely excel. He is the best midfielder PSG has. Since the beginning of the season, Zaïre-Emery had emerged as a fundamental pillar for Luis Enrique, who had not hesitated to give him control of the midfield.
Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have jumped ahead of Barça in the queue to sign the wonderful boy, who until now plays for Palmeiras. “Messinho” is his nickname and 2024 will be key to watch it.
In the world of football, there is always room for new stars: Girona FC, revelation of La Liga, has found an emerging gem in the figure of Sávio Moreira de Oliveira. According to Fabrizio Romano, the City Football Group has made the decision to listen to the lowest offer for the 19-year-old Brazilian, since the winger will be sent to the company's strong club, Manchester City. Pay attention to 2024.
Claudio Echeverri is about to be sold to Manchester City, in exchange for 25 million dollars. He is going to stay a while longer in River. He stood out with the Argentine youth team, when he plays in the “Millo” he shows that he is different and in the future he will have the opportunity to demonstrate it in the elite.
Vítor Roque already wears the colors of FC Barcelona, becoming one of the reinforcements with the greatest potential in recent years. After paying 30 million dollars for his signing six months ago and with the possibility of having to spend another 31 extra dollars on variables, the 18-year-old forward who has just broken it at Athletico Paranaense brings with him a lot of expectations for his performance in the ” Furacao” and in the youth teams of the Brazilian national team.
2023 has been the consecration of the young man who on July 21, 2024, when he turns 18, will officially be a Real Madrid player, so his expectations are very high. The 17-year-old boy, scorer of the goal with which Palmeiras became champion, surpasses the scoring records of great Brazilian stars with his age.
