The World Cup for all of us. It has been 12 years since that tournament that united an entire country around television to watch the best football that has ever been played in a competition of this caliber. When we talk about the great national teams in history, the same ones always come to mind; the clockwork orange, the Brazil of the 70s and the Spain of 2010.
The romantic thing about this story is that the hero was who he had to be: Don Andrés Iniesta. The Manchego came from a year plagued with injuries in which he had not managed to find himself on the pitch. Seydou Keita himself played more minutes for Barcelona than good old Iniesta.
He arrived at the World Cup from Milagro with many more questions than answers, but it was to get the ball rolling and return to being the same as always.
That midfield made up of Sergio Busquets, Xabi Alonso, Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández will go down in history as the most dominant midfielder of all time. No one was capable of embarrassing a practically perfect midfield. Four elegant players, defensively outstanding and offensively gifted.
They reached a final in which Spain needed a hero. He needed a figure who would go down in history for that match, and that man had to be Iniesta. Already in extra time, when everything seemed lost, it was he who avoided penalties with a right hand that grazed Stekelemburg.
All of Spain can recite the play by heart from the time Eljero Elia loses the ball until Cesc Fábregas gives up Andrés so that nothing more than the silence prior to the outburst of joy could be heard.
All this with the six on his back, with that blue shirt that has already gone down in the history of Spanish sport. All this with the weight of an entire country. Thanks andres.
