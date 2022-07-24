FC Cartagena
The Argentine pivot, recovered for the highest level in Peñarol, arrives to give hierarchy and balance to the medullary albinegra
He assured last Friday Manuel Sánchez Breis, sports director of Cartagena, that “the ‘6’ that we want for Cartagena has a name and surname” and dreamed of being able to finalize that signing as soon as possible. Said and done. In 48 hours the Albinegro club closed the last fringes of an operation that had been simmering since
#Cartagena #called #Damián #Musto
Leave a Reply