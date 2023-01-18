Here we leave you the five maximum goals in the history of the Women’s MX League:

hand in hand Leo Cuellarthe America scored through Lucero Cuevaswho scored four goals, Dayana Cazareswho achieved a triplet, Dorian Hernandez Y Betsy Cuevaswith doublets, and Stephanie Fuentes.

Caroline Jamarillo was the figure with four annotations, Blanca Solis put a triplet, ending everything with katty martinez Y Nancy Anthony.

HISTORICAL GOAL! 🔵⚪ After three straight draws, the #Striped they thrashed Querétaro Femenil 8-0; the royals remain in the Liguilla area. pic.twitter.com/SkgpU1KeKZ — Pride of Being Striped (@_ODSROficial) August 19, 2018

Those in charge of registering the goals were Lizbeth Ovalle Y Stephany Majorwith doublets, as well as the Nigerian Uchenna Kanu, Nayeli Rangel and the American mia fishel.