This weekend there were great wins that scandalized the world, among them, the one received by the goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with the salernitana of Italy at the hands of Atalanta for 8-1 in the A seriesbut also the Women’s MX League he had his emotions with the exhibition of the gophers upon Toluca and the Eagles in front of Puebla.
Here we leave you the five maximum goals in the history of the Women’s MX League:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Before becoming MazatlanLa Monarquía still played the Clausura 2018, receiving an unforgettable beating from the Águilas, who had even started losing.
hand in hand Leo Cuellarthe America scored through Lucero Cuevaswho scored four goals, Dayana Cazareswho achieved a triplet, Dorian Hernandez Y Betsy Cuevaswith doublets, and Stephanie Fuentes.
This is the second biggest win in the history of the Aztec women’s competition. The great figure was Charlie Corralwho achieved four scores in less than 45 minutes for Date 2 of the current Clausura 2023. In addition to this, the Spanish Jennifer Beautiful got a double, while the rest were the work of Monica Ocampo, Lizbeth Angeles, Vanessa Millsaps Y Alice Soto.
During the Apertura 2017, the current champions did not tempt their hearts and exhibited the beast in it Volcano.
Caroline Jamarillo was the figure with four annotations, Blanca Solis put a triplet, ending everything with katty martinez Y Nancy Anthony.
The Celestial Machine has also been a victim of the Gophers. It was in the Apertura 2017 when the Hidalguenses totally surpassed the cement companies with a ‘poker’ of Berenice MunozWhile Monica Ocampo a triplet was thrown, adding the last targets Joselyn de la Rosa Y Jaqueline Garcia.
For the 2018 Apertura, Monterrey also made history by beating the Queretaros. Daniela Solis was dispatched with a triplet, Diana Evangelist contributed a doublet, so that Rebecca Bernal, Desiree Monsiváis Y Aylin Avilez will complete the work.
Being the winningest team in the history of the competition, the Amazons have shown no mercy to anyone and although the purple team left behind Moreliawere also beaten in the Kraken for the Opening 2022, although this happened during the leaguein the quarterfinals.
Those in charge of registering the goals were Lizbeth Ovalle Y Stephany Majorwith doublets, as well as the Nigerian Uchenna Kanu, Nayeli Rangel and the American mia fishel.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#maximum #wins #history #Liga #Femenil
Leave a Reply