After successive leaked screens, uncertain rumors and even an incomplete beta that circulated through clandestine passageways, this Thursday Microsoft officially introduced Windows 11.

The person in charge of guiding the viewer through the screens and menus was the product manager, Panos Panay. “We’ve simplified the design and user experience to boost your productivity and inspire your creativity.“Said the former Surface director.

At one point during the transmission, the signal lost strength and all those present believed that there was a failure in the connection. But it was soon discovered that the bug was with Microsoft.

The 6 main novelties

By the eyes. The great bet of this rejuvenation of the operating system enters through the look. The main protagonist of this edition is the start menu that has the Windows button, which now opens in the central part of the screen.

The operating system will be installed as an update in the next few months.

This menu – heavily influenced by macOS and Chrome OS – removes the Live Tiles or animated tiles that were introduced with Windows 8.

Instead, icons appear at the top, which are launchers of the most recent applications. At the bottom are the shortcuts to documents and files.

For those who do not adapt to these changes, there is the possibility of running it to the left, as in other Windows. However, the new taskbar can only be positioned at the bottom. In terms of aesthetics, the windows will have rounded edges.

Renewal. Most of the pre-installed applications – such as photos, alarms and clocks, exploration – will change their appearance and have new functions.



The home button moves to the center of the screen.

To facilitate communications, Microsoft Teams is integrated into the taskbar, to be able to link through text, chat, voice or video with all your available contacts.

Another differential element are the so-called Windows Widgets, which include maps, weather and a news feed “powered by artificial intelligence” with content created according to preferences and user experience.

Applications. With a complete redesign, the Microsoft Store is where apps are purchased and downloaded. In addition to facilitating searches, there will be new content.



The new Microsoft store will have applications, games and movies.

“Not only will we offer you more apps than ever, we are also making all content – apps, games, shows, movies) easier to search and discover with curated stories and collections,” said Panay.

To tempt developers, Microsoft will allow them to use third-party trading platforms in their applications and adopt their own payment systems.

“Windows has always been synonymous with sovereignty for creators,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Android. One of the most repeated criticisms is the little flexibility that this operating system had. That will soon change, as Windows reached an agreement with Amazon so that the applications of the Android ecosystem to run on the PC as if they were native applications.

“Imagine recording and posting a TikTok video or using Khan Academy Kids for virtual learning right from your computer,” encouraged Panay.

Gamers. Panos Panay gave way to Xbox Corporate Vice President Sarah Bond, who introduced the gaming part with one of the increasingly active sections.



The operating system will integrate Microsoft’s gaming platform.

DirectStorage technology, which is part of the Xbox Velocity architecture of Xbox, will allow those who have an NVMe SDD disk to load video games at maximum speed, without affecting the performance of the microprocessor.

“We introduced this technology on our Xbox Series XS consoles and received a remarkable response from creators and gamers. We are excited to bring this revolutionary technology, ”said Bond.

It was also confirmed that Windows 11 will be part of the Xbox ecosystem. Therefore, Xbox Game Pass will be integrated into the operating system through the Xbox app.

Another significant piece of information is that Windows Store will cut its commissions by almost half (from 30% to 12%) when it comes to video games. In this way, the pressure on Steam (which does not fall below 30%) is redoubled before the push of its competitors.

Safety. The new software will feature new built-in security technologies that will add protection from the chip to the cloud, while facilitating productivity.

Windows 11 provides a Zero Trust-ready operating system to protect data and access across devices.



Security will be one of the priorities of this new version.

“We have worked closely with our OEM partners to increase security baselines to meet the needs of the evolving threat landscape and the new hybrid world of work,” the company said.

Another point always in contention is compatibility, either with hardware from other times or applications that the user has installed.

“We stand behind our promise that your applications will run on Windows 11 with App Assure, a service that helps customers troubleshoot any application problems they may encounter at no additional cost.”

There is no release date for Windows 11 yet, but Microsoft has promised that it will be available as a free update for Windows 10 users. Everything seems to indicate that it will arrive in October, along with the new hardware that runs the operating system.

From next week they will offer a preview version of Windows 11 for members of the Windows Insider Program, which will allow, through their comments, to improve the system before its final launch.

