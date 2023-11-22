You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
150 pilots participated in the Tocancipá racetrack.
150 pilots participated in the Tocancipá autodrome.
The competition was postponed due to recent events.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Colombian motorsports continue to mourn the tragedy that occurred last weekend when journalist Luz Piedad Eusse died in the Tocancipá Autodromeafter a giant screen fell on him and was blown off by a strong wind.
(You may be interested in: Journalist and pilot Luz Eusse died at Autódromo de Tocancipá after a screen fall)
For this reason, the Los Tortugas Club has announced the change of date of the traditional 6-hour race in Bogotá.
The competition was initially scheduled for December 1 and 2, but has been postponed to February 7 and 9, 2024.
“The club has appreciated the difficult moment that the entire motorsports community is going through and considers that postponing this event, which is the most important in the annual calendar, is a show of total solidarity with all those affected by the incident that occurred last Sunday. “says the club in a statement.
The Club also hopes for the full recovery of the people who were injured.
“This postponement does not affect any sporting results since the National Championship that the club organizes has already ended.”
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#hours #Bogotá #date #solidarity #due #tragedy #Tocancipá