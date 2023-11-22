Colombian motorsports continue to mourn the tragedy that occurred last weekend when journalist Luz Piedad Eusse died in the Tocancipá Autodromeafter a giant screen fell on him and was blown off by a strong wind.

(You may be interested in: Journalist and pilot Luz Eusse died at Autódromo de Tocancipá after a screen fall)

For this reason, the Los Tortugas Club has announced the change of date of the traditional 6-hour race in Bogotá.

The competition was initially scheduled for December 1 and 2, but has been postponed to February 7 and 9, 2024.

“The club has appreciated the difficult moment that the entire motorsports community is going through and considers that postponing this event, which is the most important in the annual calendar, is a show of total solidarity with all those affected by the incident that occurred last Sunday. “says the club in a statement.

The Club also hopes for the full recovery of the people who were injured.

“This postponement does not affect any sporting results since the National Championship that the club organizes has already ended.”

SPORTS

More sports news