The 6 heritage of humanity that you cannot miss in Galicia

Galicia It is known for being a place full of unique culture and landscapes, and its patrimonial wealth does not go unnoticed. Six of his treasures have been recognized by UNESCO as Galician World Heritageturning it into an essential destination for love and art lovers.

From impressive cathedrals to Roman monuments, these Galician wonders reflect centuries of evolution and tradition. Here we tell you what they are and why you can’t miss them.

1. Historic center of Santiago de Compostela

Declared World Heritage in 1985he Old Town of Santiago de Compostela It is the heart of the Galician capital and a world reference for art and architecture.

Its imposing cathedral, epicenter of the Camino de Santiago, is surrounded by iconic places such as Obradoiro, Quintana or Platerías.

In addition to its undeniable architectural beauty, the city has been a Key point in the history of Europeattracting pilgrims and travelers from the Middle Ages.

2. Roman Wall of Lugo

Unique in the world, The Roman Wall of Lugo It is the best example of Roman fortification preserved in its entirety. Built in the third century, it surrounds the historic center of the city with a perimeter of more than two kilometers and has 71 original towers.

Since 2000, it is part of the UNESCO World Heritage And it is still one of Galicia ‘main tourist attractions. Walking on your Adarve is a time trip that allows you to enjoy spectacular views of the city.

3. Hercules Tower

This Roman lighthouse, located in A Coruña, is the oldest in the world in operation and was declared a World Heritage in 2009. Built between the 1st and II centuries, it has guided navigators over the centuries and is one of the most recognizable icons in Galicia.

In addition to its historical importance, The Hercules Tower offers a spectacular environment To walk and enjoy the coastal landscape, making it an essential stop for any traveler.

4. Lugo Cathedral

Included in the World Heritage List in 2015the Lugo Cathedral It is an impressive temple that combines Romanesque, Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque elements.

Founded in 1129 and dedicated to Santa María, its architectural beauty and its historical role make it one of Galicia’s most outstanding cathedrals. Its interior houses valuable works of art and its main facade is one of the great examples of the Spanish baroque.

5th Cathedral of Mondoñedo

Known as the “Kneeling cathedral”Due to its low height compared to other cathedrals, the Mondoñedo Cathedral was recognized as a World Heritage in 2015.

Its history dates back to the twelfth century and its mixture of architectural styles, which include Romanesque, Gothic and Baroque, make it a unique jewel. Inside is the “Santos San Cristóbal” Cathedral Museum, which houses one of the most important religious art collections in Galicia.

6. MONASTERIO DE SOBRADO DOS MONXES

Located in the province of A Coruña, THE MONASTERIO DE SOBRADO DOS MONXES He is one of the great exponents of monastic art in Galicia.

Its origin dates back to the 10th century, although its greatest splendor came during the twelfth and thirteenth centuries. After a period of decline, in 1954 its reconstruction began, returning its importance within the Camino de Santiago.

Since 2015, it is part of the World Heritage and remains a place of spirituality and tranquility for pilgrims and visitors.

An extra: the Camino de Santiago

Although it is not a physical monument, the Camino de Santiago has also been recognized as a World Heritage since 1993.

This historic pilgrimage route has played a key role in cultural and religious dissemination in Europe, and its legacy is still alive today. In 2015, UNESCO expanded its recognition to the Northern Routes, including The primitive road and the northern roadtwo of the most spectacular journeys that Galicia are going through.

Galicia is a region rich in history and heritage, and these Six Galician World Heritage places They are just a sample of their enormous legacy.

From impressive cathedrals to Roman constructions that have challenged the passage of time, each of these sites offers a unique experience that every traveler should discover. Do you dare to travel them?