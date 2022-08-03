the stage of quarterfinals of the South American Cup, which starts this Tuesday (2), has news. Six of the eight clubs that are still alive in the tournament reinforced their squads in this transfer window.
Champion and top scorer of the South American in 2020 by Defense and Justice, the Argentine striker is looking for another title in the competition, this time defending the colors of Internacional. He was in River Plate playing for the Libertadores, but the team was eliminated. This season he scored three goals in 26 games.
Mourned by Grêmio, the forward of 21 years He has earned his place in the Dragon’s starting eleven on occasions since his arrival and, therefore, should start playing against Nacional (Uruguay) in the first match of the South American quarterfinals.
Independiente del Valle agreed to sign the midfielder who was in LDU and has already debuted with his new team.
Biggest signing in football history Ceara, the 22-year-old midfielder was at Atlético-MG and arrives as one of the main reinforcements in this transfer window. The player has already entered the Vovô field, but he would not start the Alvinegra team against São Paulo next Wednesday (3).
At 23 years old, the Argentine attacking midfielder is one of the main novelties of the Sao Paulo in the quarterfinals of the South American. He has already played in the group stage of this edition of the tournament with his former club. In the Tricolor he played two games since his arrival, but he still hasn’t scored. The club also coincided with goalkeeper Felipe Alves, hired after the injury of starter Jandrei, who suffered a spinal fracture.
Presented to the fans National This Sunday (31), the Uruguayan ace can now wear the shirt of the club that revealed him this week. The 35-year-old striker is one of the main signings in South American football in recent years and should be an added attraction in the continental competition.
So far, Deportivo Táchira (Venezuela) and Melgar (Peru) have not announced reinforcements for the competition sequence.
