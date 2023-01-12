2023 has already begun and, with the new year, the pass market for the start of a new season that will be full of football and strong emotions in a happy Argentina, after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the final before France.
Then, We will review the list of the best signings that have arrived in Argentine soccer during January, so as not to miss any interesting movement in this market. Do you agree with our vision?
The midfielder was released from San Lorenzo, Fortín bought the pass from the player himself and signed a contract until December 2025. He manages half the field like few others. He will bring joy to the Vélez fan.
Racing acquired Juan Ignacio Nardoni for US$6,000,000. Union has 4,750,000 free of taxes and 10% of a future sale. Fernando Gago has one of the reinforcements that he wanted, to feed his midfield.
He was one of the most decisive players in the last First National and now he will reach the First. The striker came on loan for a year from charge and with two purchase options for 75% of the pass, one in June and another in December.
He had been breaking it in the First National with SMSJ and now the time has come for him in the highest category. He was the Under-23 highest scorer [14] of the First National 2022 and they paid USD800 thousand for 55% of the token.
Does one of the prodigal sons return home? The scorer parted ways with China’s Henan Songshan and came to his second home for two years. He knew how to score many goals and now he will return to continue bringing joy to the Pincha people.
Brahian Aleman will play at Banfield after rescinding at GELP in exchange for US$750,000. The Uruguayan midfielder signed for a year with the Drill with an option to renew. Top reinforcement for his punch, his quality and his leadership on the field.
