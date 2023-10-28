The scandalous situation of the Monterrey Football Club with the issue of injuries in this Apertura 2023 tournament has meant that, Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz have to resort heavily to the talent of the quarry.
So far in this tournament, the Sultana del Norte team has been able to debut six players from its quarry, a record number for a team that does not usually give its players an opportunity in this regard so suddenly and in large numbers, due to to the purchasing power that allows it to have top players in the starting base.
However, the Apertura 2023 tournament has been atypical and the heavy workload and tight schedule have caused a large number of injuries within the Pandilla team throughout the tournament in almost all positions.
During the second half of the year, up to 12 players have suffered an injury that has kept them off the field for a period of time, so the ‘Tano‘He has had to rely on the youth of the basic forces.
In this Apertura 2023 with the Pandilla, the youth soccer players have officially debuted in a match in the First Division championship of Mexican soccer: Cesar Bustosof 18 years; Isidro Suarez20 and Ricardo Renteria of 21.
In addition to Victor Lopez20 years old; Angel Jordan18, and Cesar Garza18. As if that were not enough, Victor Lopez He was able to score his first goal in Liga MX in the pending match on Matchday 4 against Tijuana. In this way, the basic forces of the albiazul team are working well, preparing good elements for the future.
