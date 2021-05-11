The world of cryptocurrencies arouses more and more interest, especially due to the constant news generated by its star: Bitcoin. However, the crypto universe is much larger and that is why analysts are encouraged to recommend other Virtual currencies with good projection that are worth keeping a close eye on.

A crypto asset is more than a currency, is a digital medium of exchange that uses cryptography to secure transactions and control the creation of new units of a particular cryptocurrency.

Clarín spoke with two analysts who recommend which ones to follow closely beyond Bitcoin, they are: Ethereum, Cardano, Polkadot, Iota, Ripple and Filecoin.

“We must have the same proportion of Bitcoin and Ethereum to stabilize the overall performance of our cryptocurrency portfolio”, Highlighted Germán Malnero, investment analyst at Inversor Global.

For analysts, Ethereum is, at the moment, the second largest capitalization cryptocurrency (grew 380% this year), and the king of decentralized applications, including the world of DEFI (Decentralized Finance).

“Its community of developers and users is at the forefront and continues to grow, and so will the adoption of its $ ETHER token ”, indicates Malnero.

In coincidence, Gonzalo Pereyra Saez, technical analyst of financial markets, adds that it is undoubtedly “The first alternative to Bitcoin, and it is the main alternative to have in your portfolio”.

In addition, for the analyst, this crypto “It is going to cause a revolution because the validation system is also going to change” that today it demands a “monstrous” movement and that with version 2.0, “it could increase the number of transactions per second,” he said.

For both analysts consulted by Clarín, Cardano is the direct competition of Ethereum. For Malnero, this crypto will directly be “the Ether killer”. It was created in 2015 by Charles Hoskinson, the mathematician who co-founded Ethereum and is considered the “Japanese Ethereum”.

In addition, it tops the list of Blockchain 3.0 projects, cryptographic projects that come to solve scalability problems (low network capacity) and that present Blockchain 1.0 (Bitcoin) and BlockChain 2.0 (Ethereum), they explain.

“Cardano promises a cheaper and faster blockchain. This cryptoasset already has a validation system similar to the one that wants to get Ether. Today it is worth a dollar and coins, but if it achieves the expected development its could skyrocket considerably“, adds Pereyra Saez.

For the Global Investor analyst: “Its platform allows building decentralized applications (Dapps), but unlike Ethereum, it seeks to make transactions faster, cheaper, more secure and highly scalable, which guarantees greater global financial inclusion.”

Since its launch, its $ ADA token became the fifth largest capitalization cryptocurrency market that exceeds US $ 58,000 million. Since mid-2020, it went from being worth US $ 0.05 to a historical maximum of US $ 1.70, which rounds a growth of 3,300% in less than a year. “$ ADA thus becomes one of the best opportunities that 2021 opens for long-term crypto investors,” Malnero concludes.

Cryptocurrencies on the rise

To follow closely

Another recommended is IOTA, a decentralized network that allows the operation of the economy between machines using its own token ($ IOTA) as a means of payment.

During the first four months of the year, IOTA gained 590%. “And even it is a very young token which has the backing of investors and companies such as Microsoft, Bosch, Cisco, Deutsche Bank, Orange, Samsung, among others; and that, with electronic devices growing exponentially, presents great potential ahead “, says the specialist.

“I believe that his ambitious project to interconnect the world of the” Internet of Things “in a huge network will end up generating a decentralized system of immense value in the not too distant future,” says Malnero.

For the analyst, the Asian market is “fragmented” and each country has its own infrastructure, but the region lacks a standardization for cross-border payments, Y Ripple -provider of corporate blockchain solutions for global payments- appears as a solution after the announcement of several alliances with Asian payment companies.

“These partnerships will allow the company to satisfy growing demand from regional customerss, expanding the scope of its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service “, they explain in Global Investor.

For him, Ripple will conquer new markets, providing more inclusive financial services and increasing the adoption of your token. Its token, XRP, experiences a profit of 660% this year, Y “It still has a high growth potential.”

“The most important asset I know is information, and we are currently witnessing a race to develop more economical and efficient methods to store it,” says the Global Investor specialist.

His last recommendation is FileCoin: a decentralized network that allows its users to earn rewards by letting third parties use the storage available on your devices.

The reward is your $ FIL token, which presents gains of 694% in the year, ranking among the top 20 cryptocurrencies.

Finally, for Pereyra Saez you also have to be attentive to PolKadot. “I like it because like Ether and Cardanos, it is not a currency, it is a technology,” warns Pereyra Saez, although like the others it has its own currency, in this case, DOT. “This technology seeks that the different networks that currently exist can work together. greater fluidity in transactions“, it indicates.

YN