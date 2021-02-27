When we put any activity into practice, it always comes out much better when we know that a mistake will not cause us any harm. Translated to the world of tennis, playing a rally is not the same as playing a game; in the same way, in the course of a match, it is not the same to play without the pressure of the scoreboard as with it.

Given that poor management of key moments on a tennis court usually implies a significant disadvantage, it is vital that we know how to identify those circumstances and that we show our best version there. Next, we are going to see which are the situations in which we are going to feel a greater pressure on our racket.

Start of the meeting

The first bars of a game are usually complicated, especially if you don’t know your opponent well. In the first points, Uncertainty will sow many doubts in your game and it will be difficult for you to display your best tennis. Neither you nor your opponent are going to want to start at a disadvantage, because, mentally, it can be uphill to start with an adverse outlook. For that reason, it is good that we propose some basic schemes and strategies, concentration and planning formulas to abstract from that initial tension and focus on always hitting in the best possible way.

Transfer of your service

Here we are none Ivo Karlovic neither John isner, but, when we reach a certain level, the normal thing is that we win the games with our service and that our rival does the same. Nevertheless, We should not lose our calm or our spirits in case we hit a break, since it will be a bit more difficult for your opponent to win their next game at the service, due to the pressure that consolidating the advantage entails. In addition, it is also very likely that, after the accumulated tension and knowing yourself above the scoreboard, you tend to relax or lose concentration and that is when you should take advantage and use yourself to the maximum to recover the break.

Achieving a break

The opposite case can also be given and that you are the one who snatches the service from your opponent. Given the circumstance, you should especially focus on that consolidation game; The fact of awarding it to you will generate enough doubts and discouragement in your adversary. Therefore, take your time between point and point, take into account the strategy that has worked best for you and try to direct your blows towards the weakest side of your opponent.

Concatenation of errors

Certainly, it is exasperating when you are not able to develop your game and you see how you miss balls over and over again; a feeling very similar to when your opponent does not stop scoring, one after the other. However, far from discouraging us or lowering our arms, It is time to breathe deeply, relax, detect where the problem is and focus on what we know how to do. Try to play crossover, don’t take unnecessary risks and regain confidence by not failing. Attack the short balls of your rival and do not complicate your life; This is not the time to experiment.

End of a tight set

Starting at 4-4, the tension of a set begins to increase exponentially; the margin of error narrows exponentially and, therefore, nerves can play a trick on us. If we take a look at professional tennis players, we will see that not even they are exempt from getting nervous in this section of the match. Try not to rush Y play deep strokes. If you have an effective and reliable cut backhand, You can vary heights if you see that your opponent has a hard time stooping or it doesn’t perform well when you vary the effects. Do not resort to parallel shots either unless they are absolutely necessary. It is very important that your opponent is not in control of the points, because that will increase their confidence and wear you out mentally and physically.

Tie break

I do not reveal anything new when I say that a tie break is the moment of the set when there is the most tension on the court. Reaching a tiebreaker means that both you and your opponent have fought tooth and nail for twelve very even games and, under no circumstances, do you want all your effort to be in borage water. Here, every point counts, so you can’t disconnect or let go; Find the perfect balance between security and forcefulness, concentrate and relax your arm. If you need to, take your time between point and point and put into practice your best repertoire of blows. Use yourself to the maximum in every second service that you go to play, Because every double fault you commit will greatly undermine your confidence and your concentration.