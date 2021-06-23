We are already getting to know some of the teams that continue in the next round, those that have finished first and second in their group. These are Italy, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, England, and Croatia. Until the remaining group stage matches are played, we will not be able to know what all the clashes in the second round of the European Championship are, in which the best four third parties will also be, but we already have some confirmed clashes.
They will be the first round of 16 to be played and it will take place on June 26 at the Amsterdam Arena. A priori, it will be an even game, although the Danish team has shown a good game despite the loss of Eriksen.
These two teams will meet at Wembley, London on June 26. Italy have proven to be one of the fittest teams, so they should beat Austria, although they won’t make it easy.
The Netherlands is still looking for a rival between the best third parties in groups D, E or F. The round of 16 will be held on June 27 in Budapest. Right now, the rivals could be the Czech Republic, Portugal or Spain, but this could change at the end of the last day of the group stage.
The Belgians will play against one of the third parties in group A, D, E, or F, on June 27 in Seville, at the La Cartuja stadium. Those teams can be Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Spain or Portugal, although these last two teams have not finished the group stage and their position may vary.
Without convincing but with effectiveness, Croatia has advanced to the next round and will wait to meet its rival who will come out of the second in Group E. The round of 16 match will be held on June 28 in Cophenague. The second in Group E right now is Slovakia, but it is so open that it could be any of the other teams: Spain, Sweden or Poland.
England have been unlucky that in the round of 16 they have to play against the second of the group of death. Group F has three teams that could well be leaders in any other group. England will have to play France, Germany, Portugal, or if the miracle occurs, Hungary. They will play on June 29 at Wembley, London, so at least they will have the local factor in their favor.
