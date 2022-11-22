The Mexico Women’s national team began its concentration at the facilities of the High Performance Center of the Mexican Football Federation (CAR), where it will work from November 21 to 30 under the orders of the national technical director, Pedro Lopez.
In addition, the Tricolor coach will be assisted by the strategists of the Sub-20 categories, Ana Galindo and Under-17, jimena rojasin addition to Miguel Gamero Y Gabriel Garcia.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The list is made up of 24 footballers of which 10 receive their first call to the Senior Selection, three of them from the Sacred Flock: Celeste Espino, Jaidy Gutiérrez, Andrea Hernández, Gabriela Valenzuela, Rubí Soto, Christina Burkenroad, Mariel Román, Elizabeth Murguía, Daniela Monrroy Y Samantha Lopez.
In addition, in total, six Chivas Femenil players were part of this call: Celeste Espino, Carolina Jaramillo, Gabriela Valenzuela, Alicia Cervantes, Joseline Montoya Y Ruby Soto.
The rojiblancas soccer players who finished their participation with the Chivas Femenil in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil, in the semifinals, reported with the Women’s Tri to focus on the High Performance Center, from Monday, November 21 until on the 30th of the month.
#Chivas #players #appeared #call #Mexican #womens #team
Leave a Reply