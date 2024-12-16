The Christmas It is the perfect time to show love and appreciation through gifts. But this year, why not go for something more meaningful? The personalized gifts They are an excellent option for those who want to leave their mark and stand out with a special gift.

To inspire you, today, in 20 minutes Discounts, we offer you 6 personalized Christmas gift ideas with options that not only surprise, but also create unforgettable memories. Become the protagonist of your loved ones’ smiles, get inspired and choose the perfect detail!

Personalized Christmas gift for women

Personalized Christmas gift for women. amazon

This set of gift for woman combines elegance, warmth and well-being. Includes a ceramic mug with the phrase “sometimes you forget that you are amazing, so this is your reminder”, accompanied by a matching lid and copper spoon, perfect for enjoying a hot drink this winter. In addition, the sensory experience of a rose bath set with effervescent bombs, revitalizing salts and a soy wax candle that illuminates the environment for 12 hours is added. A personalized christmas gift that invites you to relax!





Mountain getaway with spa

Mountain getaway with spa. weekendesk

If you are looking for a unforgettable Christmas gifta getaway to Hotel & Spa La Collada It is an option that combines luxury, nature and well-being in a single package. The stay includes one night in a double room with views of the gardens, buffet breakfast and access to the hotel’s exclusive spawhere you can enjoy heated pools, jacuzzis and relaxation areas.

With the possibility of giving away the experience without a fixed datethis gift adapts to the agenda of the recipient, making it a perfect gift for couples looking to disconnect and recharge. This proposal, in addition to being original, offers a 25% discountmaking luxury an accessible and memorable option this Christmas.





Harry Potter Clock

Harry Potter watch. The English Court

For Harry Potter fans, this alarm clock with icons of the saga is the perfect personalized christmas gift. With a design inspired by the magical world, each hour is represented by iconic characters and symbols from the franchise, transforming the daily routine into a magical experience. Ideal for fans of all ages, this Christmas gift It is not only practical, but also a tribute to one of the most beloved sagas in history.





Scented candle to transform any home

Scented candle in glass. IKEA

With a duration of 50 hoursthis candle envelops sweet aromas of vanilla and hot milk with a touch of coconutmaking it a perfect winter option. Made with at least 70% renewable vegetable waxit is a conscious and sustainable option. Perfect as a Christmas gift, its customizable aroma can become a significant and memorable detail for those who seek warmth and well-being in every corner of the home.





Amazfit Bip 5 Unity, the perfect gift for dad

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity, the perfect gift for dad. PcComponents

A christmas gift idea Ideal personalized for technology lovers, especially for dads looking for style and functionality in a single device. This elegant smartwatch It has a 1.91″ touch screen that allows you to customize more than 100 spheres, including your own photos, and its Zepp OS 3.0 system offers a fluid experience with access to mini applications and games. With advanced health monitoring, blood cycle tracking sleep, Bluetooth calls and heart rate alerts, the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity becomes a personal assistant for daily life making this watch a practical, customizable and memorable gift.





The perfect gift for your parents

The perfect gift for your parents. Smartbox

Surprise your parents this Christmas with a gift that combines rest, luxury and unforgettable moments: a 2-night getaway in a 4-star hotel with breakfast included and access to spa, massage or hot tub for two people. This experience, available at multiple destinations in Spainbecomes the perfect gift to disconnect from stress and enjoy a well-deserved break in a cozy and relaxing environment. If you are looking for an original and emotional alternative to give the gift of well-being and share special moments, this Christmas gift is the best option to give as a gift.





A personalized gift It is the most special way to show affection and originality this Christmas. From unforgettable experiences to unique objects. This selection, made by the team of 20 minutes Discounts, It has several options to inspire you and help you find the perfect detail for each special person in your life.

Additionally, you can use our discounts available to save on all your purchases. Choose your gift and make this season even more memorable!

