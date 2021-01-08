Video games have always been a creative tool for developers, we have seen titles of all kinds and of all colors, but what happens when this tool is put at the service of the community? Well, true masterpieces worth mentioning come out.

A clear example is Minecraft, a title with several years behind it but that today has an immense amount of people playing in its world of blocks and creating wonders like the ones we will see in this video.

So, without further ado, we present the six best Minecraft creations of 2020, open your eyes that each one has its personal touch.

The 6 best Minecraft creations in 2020

The Death Star:

One of the great icons of the Star Wars saga, this creator of Minecraft, yes, you heard it correctly, is made by a single person, he has recreated the Death Star in a gigantic work within the video game. It is endowed with great detail, it has even created a button to activate the planet-destroying laser, a good temptation, but if you press it many times you can fall into the Dark Side of the Force.

He has not used any mod for it, just the magic of the blocks, a few commands and a lot of free time.

Landing of the King of Game of Thrones:

This titanic recreation has more than 1.5 million blocks in its construction, it is still an unfinished project, but the work carried out by the WesterosCraft server is worthy of recognition, which invites us to enter the world of the Game of Thrones within Minecraft. The work of a community bears fruit to capture the work of George RR Martín within the video game, whose objective is to create more than 500 cities, castles and places, they already have more than 300, so do not hesitate to continue his work, because the end result will be worth it, who has not wanted to take a walk through Winterfell sometime, even if it is cool.

This construction is created by 145 people in 72 hours, quite a feat and it only leaves us with our mouths open. Most of the roads are connected, so you can walk and explore the entire map. To finish a work of this magnitude, each and every one of the participants respected the other’s space, in this way a perfect harmony is created that seeks the goal of beauty. The combination of styles gives a lot of originality to this creation that has an impact on the visual, and surprises at an architectural level.

The Building’s Duck City:

This city of highly detailed buildings is crowned by a rubber duck, but it is home to everything from an airport, a cinema, a hospital, suburbs, offices, hotels, schools, sports centers, soccer stadiums, as if from a SimCity In any case, we find everything you need to live in a big city. The project is still under development, and you can see the entire creation process through its author’s YouTube channel, without a doubt it is one of the most ambitious projects within Minecraft, which will make us marvel when it is finished.

There is even a golf course and a casino, in case the rest of things bore us, but there is so much to see that you will not know where to stay.

Hogwarts Castle Harry Potter:

Magic floods thousands and thousands of Minecraft blocks, according to its creator: “Countless hours of building and listening to Harry Potter audiobooks have resulted in this.” It is about the Hogwarts castle totally recreated and with infinite details that will do wonders for the fans. It has been inspired above all by the arrangement seen in the movies, but with additions and personal and own touches. They have taken the liberty of adding some secret rooms, but there are more than 4000 lobbies, corridors and rooms, 150 hidden loot chests with chocolate frogs, treasure hunts, magic tools to unlock some secrets, among other interesting things. So get your wand ready, it’s time to use spells and enchantments at Hogwarts.

This is a huge survival and adventure map for Minecraft, which puts almost all its emphasis on exploration. It has custom biomes, unique weapons with incredible abilities, thirteen villages, towns and cities, more than 400 structures full of loot, special merchants, thousands of dungeons and a long list of unique content.

The game experience in the survival part takes center stage, making the map always fun and contains secrets to discover. Four years of work by its creators is reflected in a world full of traditions and small stories, each region and city has carefully thought out stories that are reflected to some extent in the game. If you like exploration and survival, dive into Drehmal: PRIMORDIAL

