Last Sunday ended the day 3 of the Closing Tournament 2022 in Liga MX. In total, 24 goals were scored in this week that ended, 6 of them being the most eye-catching and that stole looks.
As it is already a tradition in 90min, here we present you the best goals that were seen on the third date of the contest. Authentic paintings!
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
One of the best goals seen on matchday 3 was the one sent by the naturalized Mexican striker Rogelio Funes Mori, from Monterrey.
The ‘Twin’ took advantage of a good ball service, to accommodate himself and take a shot with his left foot that fit in the goal of Jesús Corona.
In that same match, the footballer and new reinforcement of the team, Uriel Antuna, debuted with the Cruz Azul shirt by scoring a great goal.
The striker took an opponent off him with a slight cut, before calmly finishing with a shot with the inside of his foot.
In a good triangulation between players of the Panzas Verdes del León, the defender Andres Mosquera He went to the front and went into the kitchen to take out a cannon shot, hitting the ball with rancor, piercing the nets of the Argentine Óscar Ustari.
In the match between Chivas and Querétaro, it was just minute 1′ when the soccer player Leonard Sequeiro a ball was found on the outskirts of the area, to finish off from the right with a powerful shot, thus opening the scoring at Akron Stadium.
What a great goal the striker and national team got Alexis Vega. In the game between Chivas and Querétaro, “Pingo” was the executor of the foul from a free kick, hitting the ball categorically and sending it to the corner of Washington Aguerre’s goal.
Without a doubt, the best goal of the third date of Clausura 2022 was the one made by the Mexican Diego Barbosa.
The defender of the Atlas Foxes received the ball with class, from the chest, to bounce soon take a shot with his right foot, sending the ball far from the reach of goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa who could not do anything despite his flight. Great goal!
#goals #matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply