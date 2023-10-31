













Demons are always conceived as evil entities that, of course, do not have the same scheme as we do, regarding morality and other people’s pain. Because of this, they are usually the most feared and the most demonized. Responding to this, in the collective imagination of the world, they usually have several characteristics that make them fearsome anywhere.

No matter what part of the world you are from, You should fear the following demons that have been depicted in the anime. Without further ado, I leave you the selection of the most outstanding titles.

The best demon anime

Dororo

Dororo It had a first adaptation in 1969 and returned in 2019 with a remastered copy. It is framed in the story of a baby who will be sacrificed by his father, who is an important feudal lord. This man offers his firstborn to the demons, as a deal for the prosperity of his lands.

Because of this, When Hyakimaru is born, it will be a miracle, because the demons will take parts of his body due to the deal made by his father.. The baby only has what is essential to survive, practically it only has the thorax and the brain.

Nevertheless, He will survive thanks to a war doctor who decides to do everything possible to save him. He even builds him a body so that he is able to fend for himself as a warrior.

Once Hyakkimaru is a young man, he will go out into the world and try to defeat the demons to get his body back. On this trip he will meet Dororo, a little orphan who will accompany him in his battles. They will slowly form a bond in the midst of so much chaos and pain.

Dororo It is truly an anime like no other.

Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer It is the most popular demon anime today. It is one of the most important shonen. He was given beautiful animation and managed to create a balance between classic shonen darkness and light.

Demon Slayer It is set in a world in which there are certain demons that are really powerful, because of this, there is also a society of hunters that ensures the safety of humanity.

Hunters are young people who develop special breathing techniques and have specific swords that allow them to optimize their powers.

However, Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist, will become part of the barracks after his family is murdered and his sister is turned into a demon. This is because he wants to return his family to normal. However, as the story develops, we will realize that young Kamado has many things to reveal for himself and for others.

His family’s past is shocking. Demon Slayer It is a very original demon anime.

Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby It is a masterpiece. The narrative, animation and character building is truly incredible. History will put us in ideological, moral and emotional trouble.

We follow the story of Akira, a very kind and loving young man – despite the life he has had. From a very young age he will meet Lucifer and they will become friends. Afterwards, each one will continue their path, however, some time later the young demon will return to look for Akira, his only link.

Lucifer has ideological conflicts, prey to doubts about goodness, he will seek to corrupt what he loves.

Lucifer will turn Akira into a demon, however, he will limit himself to obtaining power, and will not be a “bad person.” However, the demon – along with Judgment Day – will push not only Akira, but humanity to the limit.

Thousands of demons will try to devour the world, there will be people who will fight until the last moment and there will be others who, in panic, will reveal the worst of humanity.

Devilman Crybaby It is a demon anime that is truly spectacular.

Devil May Cry

Source: CAPCOM

Devil May Cry It has an anime adaptation by Madhouse, it is originally a CAPCOM video game saga, and it should be noted that it will receive a remake soon. This only allows us to further verify its value in the world of anime.

In Devil May Cry We will follow Dante, a very powerful bounty hunter who, after several troubles, will begin an even more intrepid hunting journey.

Obviously, it is one of the installments with the greatest action, because it tries to respect its original format which, it is worth mentioning, was really flattered by its mechanics.

Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man It is one of the best demon anime of all time. To begin with, it focuses on the fears of humanity and in a poetic and logical way recreates them as destructive entities that will violently strike life.

Dangerous demons will become as strong as humanity fears them, and it should be noted that anything can be an extremely powerful demon if enough people fear it.

Chainsaw Man follows Denji, a young orphan who will inherit his father’s debts, however, it is such a large amount that he is unable to mitigate it. One day he will be betrayed by the mafia for whom he works and will be murdered.

Source: Studio MAPPA

However, no one expects that he will befriend a little demon dog who will not only save his life, but will also inherit all his power. This will cause you many problems and losses; However, he will also give you the opportunity to be very happy.

Denji will face demons and betrayals. Its anime was the most popular in fall 2022, and Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga is still in publication.

Kuroshitsuji

A very flirty demon anime is Kuroshitsuji, In this installment we see a true irresistible demon with whom a little boy makes a deal. Sebastian, the powerful demon, will serve as Ciel Phantomhive’s butler, he must protect him since he is a well-placed orphan.

The deal is that at some point the devil will devour him. So the story sets one of the classic rumors about making pacts with demons. The story is set in the Victorian era and will let us see small stories linked together.

A new season was announced for 2024.

We recommend you: Wild Strawberry – A delivery that promises as much as Kimetsu no Yaiba and Hell’s Paradise

Where can I watch demon anime?

Demon Slayer, Dororo, Devil May Cry (the Madhouse version) are available on Crunchyroll.

For its part, the Netflix catalog includes the delivery of Kuroshitsuji and Devilman Crybabywill also launch the new adaptation of Devil May Cry and has Demon Slayer.

