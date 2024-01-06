Brazil's economic power continues to buy Argentine players. Before they went directly to Europe without a stopover, now Brazilian teams spend millions of dollars on additions. The future stars of Argentine soccer and the players who are returning to play their last seasons in the country are forced to accept the million-dollar contracts offered to them from SERIE A of the Brasileirao.
The Brazilian club bought one of the figures of Argentine soccer for US$5,000,000 million. The Pampa native will have a contract until December 2027 when the Brazilian team improved the offer by convincing the player himself and Talleres de Córdoba.
The “Timao” announced the arrival of the “T” hitch on its social networks.
“The Argentine midfielder will be part of the Corinthians squad for the 2024 season. He is very welcome,” they published on the club's official account.
The “phenomenon” Ronaldo Nazario closed the Argentine scorer as a new reinforcement. He signed a contract until December 2025 with an option to extend it for another year. The Belo Horizonte team paid US$2,500,000 to obtain the services of the “commander.”
Juan Ignacio Dinenno, forward from Racing Club and last step through Pumas. In the Mexican team he is coming off a very good season in which he scored 60 goals and provided 10 assists in 147 games. He will have his first experience in the Brasileirao.
The 24-year-old midfielder, a former Racing Club player, agreed to his arrival for US$7,000,000 plus a variable bonus of US$1,000,000 and signed a contract until December 2028.
The man from Catamarca left the Avellaneda club an approximate amount of US$5,000,000 in which he played 120 games in which he scored eight goals and became one of the team's figures, establishing himself in the Tchampions rofeo and the International Super Cup 2022.
“The truth is that they received me very well. I appreciate the way they treated me. The facilities are very good, I am very happy. I am going to give my best and I hope we can write a nice story together,” Moreno told the Verdao official site.
He “red and black” from Brazil beat Corinthians and reached an agreement with Estudiantes de la Plata for a total of US$ 4,000,000.
The Argentine player signed a contract until December 2027. The “pincha” had 50% of the pass, therefore $2,000,000 dollars would enter the coffers of the La Plata club. On the other hand, Talleres de Córdoba had the other 40% of the pass and the remaining 10% belonged to Atlético de Rafaela.
Considered one of the best full-backs in Argentine football in 2023, Leo Godoy played 142 games, scored 9 goals, gave 18 assists and won the 2023 Argentine Cup with Estudiantes LP.
The 29-year-old player returns to the club in what will be his second stage in Belo Horizonte.
The team led by Argentine Nicolás Larcamon quickly reached an agreement with Club León of Mexico and signed a 2-year contract.
There were 44 matches that the 'Dog' played with the Mexican club, where he will be remembered for being a fundamental piece in obtaining the Champions League of the Concacaf in June 2023 before Los Angeles FC.
The forward opted for the Brazilian club led by Eduardo Coudet over the possibility of returning to River Plate. After so many twists and turns, the “millionaire” could not reach an agreement financially and the Santa Fe native opted for the juicy contract that the gaúcho team prepared for him.
Alario will look for the continuity that it did not have in the Eintracht Frankfurtwhere he arrived in 2022. In a year and a half he played 26 games and scored 2 goals.
Hello, Torcida Colorada! This is Lucas Alario speaking to you, I hope to see you soon. Let's go, Inter!”expressed the ex-Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt
#Argentine #players #play #Brazil #Garro #Alario #Romero #Dinenno
Leave a Reply