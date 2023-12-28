Among the 30 measures that the new president of the Argentine Republic, Javier Milei, listed in his speech, he included the one that allows clubs to become Sports Joint Stock Companies (SAD), so international institutions quickly took action on the matter. and they began to make pertinent inquiries with the aim of being able to keep one.
As reported by Felix Johnston, chronicler of Chelsea, the London entity “is ready to investigate Argentine clubs as they search for their next feeder club“, after the approval of a new law by President Javier Milei, which opens the possibility of selling Argentine clubs to private owners,” he began
“There have not yet been direct talks with the clubs, Chelsea is aware of the public reaction against the decree and respects the culture of fan-owned clubs,” clarified the youtuber. The plan includes buying South American talents and depositing them in Argentina before moving to Europe.
Boca Juniors, Racing Club, Estudiantes de La Plata, Newell's Old Boys, Banfield and Lanús.
In 2022 Chelsea was acquired by BlueColed by the American Todd Boehly, businessman who is also co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team and the Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball franchise.
In June 2023, it added to its structure RC Strasbourg of France.
It should be noted that until now in Argentine football all clubs are Non-Profit Civil Associations, unlike what happens in Chile, Brazil or Uruguay, where Public Limited Companies exist. With Milei's announcement, this will change: Each club will have the power to define whether it wishes to become a SAD or remain a Civil Association.. The topic is driven by the businessman Guillermo Tofoniand the national representative of La Libertad Avanza, Juliana Santillán.
