The Dubai Criminal Court initiated the case of two African women who stole 25,600 dirhams from an Asian man under duress, after he was lured to an apartment in the Silicon area with the image of a sexy woman, and he was promised a massage session at 6 in the morning, and attacked him with others, and forced him to take off his clothes, beat him, and photograph him, And the threat to expose him if he notified the police, then they obtained his bank card, and one of them took 25,000 dirhams from it, and surveillance cameras monitored her while she was doing so.

A witness from the Dubai police said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he went to the report site and met the victim, who told him that he had seen an advertisement on a social media network about a massage offered by a woman with European features, so he agreed with her on an appointment, and then came to the address that you set for him. When he entered the place, he found himself besieged by a group of African women, attacked him, paralyzed him, beat him, stripped him and threatened him with filming and exposing him if he did not disclose the secret number of his bank card, and he was afraid and did so, so one of them withdrew 25 thousand dirhams, then accompanied him outside the building.

The witness added that he looked at the building’s cameras, and spotted four women entering the apartment, the subject of the crime at around four in the morning, then the accused came at six in the morning, and after about a quarter of an hour, one of them left, then the rest of the women went out with the victim half an hour later, pointing out that their faces were It was clear, so two of them were identified through cameras, and they were seized, and the accused identified them in the diagnostic queue, and the first accused confessed that she had restricted his movement from behind, while the other got the secret number for the card, after she promised him to withdraw 1000 dirhams only, but 25 was withdrawn. A thousand of them.

While the surveillance cameras in a shopping center revealed the second suspect as she was standing in front of the ATM, showing signs of confusion, then she made three withdrawals, and the fourth operation failed, until she made a phone call and left the place.

