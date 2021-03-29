The Community has already launched the 5K project, the initiative that will transform eight municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants in smart and sustainable territories. This project, included in the Smart Region platform, will allow the inhabitants of these eight municipalities to easily access digital services such as wireless broadband networks, a virtual library with an audiovisual catalog, traffic or parking information, or innovative irrigation systems. smart.

Other services that will be launched within the framework of this project are a proximity marketing platform to promote tourism and local commerce, environmental quality measurement solutions or digital literacy actions aimed especially at the elderly and which will allow them in turn to access telemedicine and teleconsultation applications.

The Ministry of the Presidency and Finance has already begun contracting for development and start-up of these digital solutions, which will be operational throughout the second half of the year. The 5K project is part of the Smart Region, the platform through which the digital transformation will be promoted at the territorial level and which in this case integrates all city councils in the Region.

In the case of 5K, it is that these eight municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants (Villanueva del Río Segura, Ricote, Ulea, Ojós, Albudeite, Campos del Río, Pliego and Aledo) serve as a pilot area to implement different ‘smart city’ technologies that will later be extended to the rest of the municipalities.

The Minister of the Presidency and Finance, Javier Celdrán, stressed that it is a pioneering initiative at the national and international level that has already aroused the interest of other communities and regions “and that is part of one of the strategic lines of the López Miras government as it is the process of digital transformation ”. “Is a project that will also help boost economic development and social in these less populated areas and, therefore, will help to fix and attract population.

Another objective of the initiative is strengthen the ecosystem of technological SMEs in the Region with the capacity to develop connected technologies and state-of-the-art technological solutions. The head of the Presidency and the Treasury visited HOP Ubiquitous on Monday, one of the leading companies in this ecosystem of technology service providers that specializes in the development of smart services for measuring environmental parameters.