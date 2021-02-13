5G finally arrived in Argentina. In a very limited way, one of the operators, Telecom, announced that it enabled the first 10 base stations in Capital and Rosario, which implies multiply the bandwidth by 100 current mobile phone networks. Simultaneously, Samsung and Motorola introduced the first cell phone models in the country capable of taking advantage of the technological leap. With delays, 5G rollout started and its impact goes far beyond everyday cell phone use.

“The goal is no longer to connect people but objects: devices, machines, cars, sensors and even industrial processes ”, the experts explain. This opens a cycle of experimentation that anticipates strong and multiple changes in the home, cities and factories, which is called “Internet of Things” and the “4th Industrial Revolution”.

These concepts, today, are futuristic, because fifth generation networks are in its inaugural stage. In Argentina and also in the world. The truth is that the development of 5G depends largely on Enacom, the telecommunications regulator. A key piece of information is the delivery of the appropriate frequencies. In this sense, Enacom has already summoned the 3 operators (Telecom, Movistar and Claro) to carry out a test, “in the first half of the year,” he told Economic an official source.

This does not necessarily prevent progress in the modernization of the networks. Telecom has already enabled 5G in the area of ​​the Colón Theater (Capital) and the Monument to the Flag (Rosario). “The magic is in the use of DSS technology (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing), which allows the coexistence of 4G and 5G, sharing the same frequencies according to demand ”, clarified the consultant Enrique Carrier. And add that that same technology “It is being used in several countries such as the US, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the UK, Switzerland, Canada, Taiwan, Russia and several more.”

Korea was the first country to launch 5G and it is where it is most developed and the one with the highest adoption rate: almost 20% of the country’s connections are powered by 5G. China leads in number of users (more than 200 million today) and outside Asia, the predominant one is the United States. “Today there are 110 5G networks in the world”, Alejandro Adamowicz, director of GSMA, an entity that groups together most of the world’s telephone operators, graphs. But since last year, almost half of the 5G networks around the world are concentrated in Europe.

5G brings together three characteristics that distinguish it from its predecessors: speed, higher connection density and low latency, that is, the response time. The latter is crucial to understanding its importance for future industrial uses, telemedicine, and in the advancement of autonomous cars. “It takes the brain 10 to 12 milliseconds to respond to the stimulus. In 5G it is 1 millisecond ”, exemplifies Adamowicz. The same goes for the number of devices connected at the same time, which jumps from a few thousand on 4G to a million per square kilometer.

Although in its early stages, the 5G race focuses the attention of the great economic powers and it is the lynchpin of the conflict between the US and China. The same thing happens in the region, but Brazil, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia and, more recently, the Dominican Republic took a certain advantage (with tests or in the previous frequency tenders). “USA. it has been growing strong. In Europe it is very uneven and Japan invested many investments for the Olympic Games. China has a long focus on the industry”Describes Adamowicz.

Analysts predict that the development of 5G will be in stages, something similar to what happened with previous generations. However, Carrier stresses that the new generation arrived faster to Argentina. “While 4G took 5 years to arrive in Argentina, after its initial commercial launch in Sweden (in December 2009), 5G took less than 2 years from its launch in South Korea (in April 2019)”, He said. All provided by the DSS, considered an intermediate technology.

For the telephone operators, the debut could overshadow the importance of having the frequencies to reach maturity and massiveness in the shortest possible time. “Spectrum is a scarce resource and it is not easy to rearrange it”Said an industry source. But due to its importance, they emphasize that it is vital that “5G frequencies begin to be allocated in the short term” so that “operators and providers can plan their deployment.”

In the most advanced countries, the first industrial and service implementations mounted on fifth-generation networks are beginning to register. Anyway, Adamowicz clarifies that for now “there are more cases in the library than on the street. Something logical since the first global 5G standard was approved just 2 years ago ”.

However, there are already numerous cases for industrial use. One of them is the Shell. In alliance with several suppliers, the Dutch oil company implemented a large number of wireless sensors and high definition cameras in the port of Rotterdam to preventive maintenance of approximately 160,000 km of pipes. This enabled it to optimize processes at the largest refinery in Europe.

There are other recent cases. Among them the China Mobile and Yangquan Coal Group, which built the first 5G-based underground coal mine, which 534 meters below the surface transmits data in real time, allowing intelligent remote control of equipment at a distance.

For their part, Ford and the operator Vodafone are installing a private 5G mobile network in a new electric vehicle production plant in England, to improve battery production. “The goal is to reduce manufacturing delays and increase productivity,” they said in a joint statement. Something similar to what Mercedes-Benz is doing in its “Factory 56” in the German town of Sindelfingen.

Lufthansa has its private 5G network at its 8,500 square meter base at Hamburg Airport. This allows you to improve the maintenance and the loading and unloading speed of your aircraft with the use of augmented reality.

One out of every 5 cell phones sold in the world is 5G

The Galaxy S21, the first 5G model that Samsung brought to Argentina.

Despite the pandemic and quarantines -which affected the large production centers-, last year 1,332.5 million cell phones were dispatched worldwide, this is 10% less than the previous year, according to a report prepared by Counterpoint. The notorious thing is the advance of the devices suitable for 5G, “which accounted for 18% of total sales”Said Tina Lu, an analyst at that consultancy. The most notable thing is that in 2019 only 1% of smartphones were compatible with 5G.

Seen from the perspective of international dispatches, China accounted for almost 70% of smartphones suitable for next-generation networks, partially reflecting two things: on the one hand, the degree of development of 5G in the Asian giant and on the other, the level of adoption of new technologies by consumers. At the dawn of 5G globally, Argentina has already launched 3 cell phone models in the market, promoted by the two leading brands: Samsung and Motorola (from the Chinese group Lenovo).

The Korean brand put on sale this Friday the 3 versions of the Galaxy S21, its flagship model compatible with 5th generation technology. This is one of the strongest releases of the year, priced at $ 120,000 (classic), $ 140,000 (plus) and $ 180,000 in the ultra version. Last year, Motorola introduced two 5G models in the country: the Edge ($ 89,990) and the Razr 5G ($ 149,900), a foldable phone.

In 2020, 6.5 million units were sold in Argentina and in the industry project growth of 15% this year, especially in the mid-range models, which represent 40% of the market. Samsung and Motorola concentrate 90% of the local market and both brands announced that in 2021 they will expand the offer of 5G models.

The CEO of Motorola in Argentina, Germán Greco, says that 5G technology will be a transformative leap for the world, “greater than any other in the history of wireless technology”. In this sense, he listed that “the 1G brought us a voice; 2G, text messages; 3G introduced data and applications and with 4G we got mobile video ”.

Actually, as stated, 5G technology is still in its early stages of development around the world and its goal “is connecting objects before people”. Fifth generation networks, analysts agree, will enhance what is known as the Internet of Things and industries 4.0. However, and due to their characteristics, they will promote a notable improvement in data transmission, especially in places with a high concentration of public, such as football stadiums, concerts and mass events of all kinds.

“The first national market in which 5G was launched, South Korea, is also the one with the highest adoption rate: almost 20% of the country’s connections are powered by 5G. China, for its part, is the leader in the absolute number of connections, since it has more than 200 million (users), and although the Japanese operators only launched it in March 2020, they register impressive growth rates “, said Matthew Iji , Director of Networks and Mobile Services of “GSMA Intelligence”, in an online column.

The 5G race has already started: for the experts, it is a long-term marathon, which involves the large mobile phone operators, network infrastructure providers (among them the Chinese Huawei, the Finnish Nokia and the Swedish Ericsson) and manufacturers linked to global cell phone production: Samsung, Apple, Huawei and Qualcomm. The global sales ranking reflects these changes.

In 2020, according to Counterpoint, Samsung leads the market with 19% market share. Further behind are Apple (15%), Huawei (14%) and the top five is completed by two other Chinese brands: Xiaomi (11%) and Oppo (8%). In Argentina, Samsung and Motorola account for 90% of total sales and that same pair leads the entire region, according to different private reports.

