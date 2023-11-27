A controversial farewell that cannot erase the amazing journey made at Euro 2020, with the victory of the Italian national team. Today, as everyone knows, Roberto Mancini he coaches Saudi Arabia and has remained just a memory for the Azzurri fans. However, the sweet thought of the European Championship won at Wembley against England remains. Roberto Mancini has his birthday today 59 years old. Born in Jesi on 27 November 1964, the former Sampdoria and Lazio genius is today among the most respected technicians in the world. Let’s discover his active world.