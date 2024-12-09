The 58th Alicante Nautical Weekwhich was held from December 6 to 8 at the ‘La Cantera’ headquarters of the Royal Regatta Club of Alicantehas been very intense, with the weather as the protagonist, with very variable winds throughout the three days of competition. The champions have been Ramon Figueras (CN Costa Brava-Vela Palamós) in Europe, Pedro Adán (CN Santa Pola) in ILCA 6, Ángel Peñalver (CN Mar Menor) in ILCA 4 and Michel Majon (CN Altea).

The Race Committees chaired by Laura Germán (Europe and 420) and Javi Blanco (ILCA) have not had it easy at all, since there have been very changing wind conditions, both in direction and intensitythroughout the three days of competition. Even so, we sailed every day and managed to complete the program, with nine races held for the Europe and 420, with eight for the ILCA 6 and ILCA 4 and seven in the case of the ILCA 7.

The Europe class It premiered at the Alicante Nautical Week as a qualifying regatta for the Spanish Cup. The great favorite, the Spanish champion of the last two years, Ramon Figueras from Palamos, had no choice and led from start to finish, although in recent days the Frenchman Richard Cyril (CV d’Arcachon) tried to challenge him for victory. who went on to win four of the eight rounds. However, an off-line with a black flag, which he ruled out, and a tenth place finish condemned him to second place and he could not withstand the great consistency of Figueras, whose worst position had been fourth. Third place and female champion went to the Balearic Anna Musatova (CV Puerto d’Andratx).

The class ILCA 6the largest with 55 participants, is the one that was most contested since it had different leaders. Finally, Pedro Adán took the victory against Jaume Castaño (RCN Valencia), who came into the final day as leader, and who would be second. Third overall and first female was Sheila Martínez (CN Campello). In this way, Adán substantially improves the third place achieved in the last edition of the Alicante Nautical Week.









The class ILCA 4 It is the one that had the least variation in terms of top positions. Total dominance of the Murcian crews, with Ángel Peñalver leading from start to finish, followed by his teammate from the Mar Menor Nautical Club Berta Rodado, who finished second overall and first female. Third place in the box would go to Felipe Ortega (CN Dehesa de Campoamor).

In ILCA 7 Finally, Michel Majón took the victory, maintaining maximum equality with Mateo Samorodny (RCR Alicante). Both were tied on points on the last day, but the local sailor did not participate in the last two races, which caused him to fall to third position, thus leaving the way clear for the Altean to take the victory. Second was Javier Casalins (RCR Alicante).

In the double class 420the Valencians Fernando Puig and Kevin Lenis repeated their victory, and the locals Joaquín Valero and Guillermo Rodríguez (RCR Alicante) repeated their runners-up status, remaining two points behind the winners. The first leaders, the brothers Ignacio and Carolina Sánchez (RCR Alicante), would close the podium in third position.

The next day December 21 Nautical Week will be celebrated for classes ORC Cruise and Promo. Light sailing will return in 2025, with the Real Club de Regatas de Alicante as one of the venues for the Comunitat Valenciana Olympic Week, with the ILCA 4, WingFoil and 420 classes.

The awards ceremony took place at the RCR Alicante Tiro de Pichón facilities. The event was chaired by Miguel López Barbero, president of the RCRAaccompanied by the members Sofía Clar and Antonio Ramón-Borja and the representative of the Sailing Federation of the Valencian Community Antonio de Béjar.