58-year-old actress Elizabeth Hurley showed off her body in a blue swimsuit with a deep neckline

British actress, designer and model Elizabeth Hurley showed off her figure in a skimpy outfit. The corresponding story appeared on her Instagram page. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 58-year-old star posed against the backdrop of sun loungers in a blue one-piece swimsuit with a deep neckline and ties at the neck. At the same time, she demonstrated a magnificent chest and a toned body.

In addition, the celebrity let down her long blond hair, curled into light curls and applied makeup in neutral shades. As accessories, Hurley chose large diameter hoop earrings.

Earlier in July, Elizabeth Hurley tried on a bikini and delighted fans. The star appeared in a scarlet swimsuit of her own brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The wardrobe item consisted of a triangle top and low-waisted briefs, which were decorated with golden chains.