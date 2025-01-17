Joseph Dituri. For many, an unknown name. Now, for other people he is a true hero and a example to follow. And it is no wonder: Last year he completed 100 days in an underwater refuge located in the southern United States.

Of course, with these figures he has achieved break the world record for staying underwater. 55 years old and former member of the US Navy made the decision to see how the human body responds to long-term exposure to extreme pressure.

The facts

Thus, from March 1 – and until more than three months later – he lived at a depth of 9.15 meters in an underwater habitat of 9.3 square meters. From that hidden place, he continued even teaching your online biomedical engineering class. It is said soon.

Throughout the experience a psychologist and a psychiatrist they controlled the effects it had while in an environment similar to that of prolonged space travel: extreme, confined and isolating. And the challenge had incredible and unexpected effects on his body.

More details

From the biological point of view, rejuvenatedsince it had longer telometers, a chromosome structure sometimes related to health. Furthermore, they were reduced by 50% all inflammatory markers in your blood tests.

Of course, one of the drawbacks of the experiment is that his height was reduced. With this research, the professor hopes that it will help “to better prepare our astronauts pto ensure that they arrive healthy and strong enough to explore the planet“.

“Curiosity to discover has led me here. My goal from day one has been to inspire future generations, interview scientists they study life underwater and learning how the human body works in extreme environments,” he concluded publicly.