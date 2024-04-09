The news of the55 year old actress who became pregnant by her husband of 24 years. The two got married amidst a thousand controversies, precisely because of the age difference, almost 30 years. Today the couple announced that their family will expand, because they are expecting a baby. When will the happy event be?

The couple has always raised a lot of controversy on social media, ever since they announced their official engagement and subsequent marriage. It's all that one's fault Age difference hard to miss: she is 55 years old, he is 24 years old.

From the beginning they have always told followers that they want it soon expand the family. The goal was to begin a pregnancy by early 2024. Apparently that was the case, because she got pregnant.

On social media, however, there are those who do not believe this news, since the actress's age would coincide more with the menopause phase and not with that of a first pregnancy. Pregnancy which, if confirmed, would also be at high risk.

We don't know if the couple, in order to fulfill their greatest dream, decided to turn to medical science, with assisted in vitro fertilization, or if it all happened naturally. The two directly involved do not respond to these questions and are certainly not discouraged by the words of the usual keyboard lions.

The 55-year-old actress Alina Lozano recently married the young influencer Jim Velasquez, who, however, is 24 years old. After the third pregnancy test, today they can finally announce that they are expecting a baby. Even though she is no longer at the age of a first pregnancy, her pregnancy test wouldn't lie.

In recent days the woman had felt particular changes in her body and thought that, in all likelihood, they could fulfill their great dream of love. It was never a mystery that they wanted a child.

