The Saudi Pro League has kicked off the second phase of its expansion into the world of football. Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing for Al Nassr, Benzema’s signing for Al Ittihad and Al Hilal’s almost unsuccessful attempt for Lionel Messi certified that the Saudis wanted to transform their league into one of the most important on the planet , but the three great champions were still free and over 35. Now instead Pif, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, which holds the majority of Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal and Al Ahli (as well as the English club Newcastle), has decided to change gears and is also starting to buy the cards of younger players. To demonstrate that there is a long-term project. However, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is not convinced: “All this money spent on salaries – he told Nos – is a mistake for Arab football because they should invest in academies, make coaches and their own players grow. Buying players at the end of his career (the next announcement will be that of the thirty-two-year-old Kanté, recovering from several injuries, ed.) he doesn’t help football develop. China teaches”. See also With a goal from Lukaku, Chelsea wins and will face Palmeiras in the World Cup final

Reuben Neves — The first blow was that of Ruben Neves, the Portuguese midfielder who had only one year of contract with Wolverhampton, of which he was also captain. Al Hilal, thanks to the intermediary Jorge Mendes, bought him paying 55 million euros, a new record sale for Wolves after the 50 million euros collected by Liverpool for Diogo Jota three years ago. Neves, who in recent weeks had promised himself to Barcelona (but in the meantime has lost faith in the possibilities of the blaugrana to buy him), will earn 25 million net per season and is the first footballer of a certain level, at the height of his career (he is 26 ), to choose Saudi Arabia. Rest assured, he won’t be the last.

Hunt for redundancies — The next “hit” will most likely come from the Premier League or from those top clubs that have redundancies, such as PSG for example. Let’s start from across the Channel where Chelsea is “besieged” (boehly’s market men are happy to be so…) by Saudi club intermediaries: Al Nassr has offered a three-year contract worth 30 million net per season to the former Neapolitan Koulibaly and 25-30 million for the Senegalese’s transfer, Al Hilal is trying Ziyech, while Al Ahli has asked for Mendy. Instead, nothing to do for Lukaku, also owned by the Blues: Big Rom has already made it known that he does not intend to go to Saudi Arabia or return to London because he aims to stay at Inter. Even in Manchester, however, the shadow of the Saudi Pro League extends as Mahrez, fresh from his treble with City, is insistently courted by Al-Ahli. And PSG? The French club also has several redundancies. Icardi has another year on his contract and is back on loan at Galatasaray, where he was instrumental in winning the Turkish championship. There are already rumors of an interest in him from Al-Taawoun, fifth in the last Saudi tournament. Even his tag should be bought. Ditto for Neymar for whom Al Hilal moved, disappointed by Messi’s no. Al Khelaifi is ready to let the Brazilian leave, but the latter is not enthusiastic for now despite having been offered a CR7-style salary. Serie A will be the next conquest ground and given the accounts of many of our clubs, resisting certain offers will not be easy. See also Latest news and rumors of the transfer market at Real Madrid: Mbappé, Ceballos, Gravenberch and more

