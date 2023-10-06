The Amazon offer today allow us to buy one 55-inch LG OLED evo smart TV with HDMI 2.1. The reported discount is 37%, or €920.31. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is €2,599, while the current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

There 55-inch LG OLED evo smart TV It features self-illuminating pixels and Brightness Booster Max technology. It also features an α9 GEN6 processor with AI that supports dynamic tone mapping across 20,000 zones per frame. It also supports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, with HDMI 2.1 for VRR to play games at 120 FPS (if your gaming platform and video game support that refresh rate).