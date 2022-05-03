The LG C1 OLED is the top 4K TV Digital Foundry recommendation for HDR gaming, even over the updated C2, and it’s on sale at Amazon UK today. At £1051, it’s some £150 less than it was at the start of February, and close to the lowest price we’ve ever seen it – barring a few one-off deals on smaller sites. That’s a great value for a TV with inky blacks, gorgeous colors, wide viewing angles, low input lag and full HDMI 2.1 support.

Not only is the C1 great for 4K gaming, but it also has a best-in class OLED panel and four HDMI 2.1 ports that can output up to 120Hz, giving you the ability to plug in a PS5, Xbox Series X, PC and still have one port left over – say, for a future console?

So why do we still recommend the LG C1 over the newer C2? Well, a lot of it is down to the price – the LG C2 has just launched and therefore still commands an £850 premium over the C1 – but it’s also down to the features. The LG C2 no longer supports black frame insertion (BFI) at 120Hz, which was a very useful tool for improving motion clarity.

Our very own John Linneman dove deep into the minutiae of BFI last year when looking into using a CRT monitor for retro and modern games.

In exchange, the C2 does get brighter and sports a more powerful processor, so it might be a better choice for anyone who uses their TV in a bright room most of the time. At the moment though, our recommendation is to get the C1 at a discount or wait the C2 to drop down in price – Black Friday in November is often a good bet.

So if you're in the market for a big, powerful OLED now, this is a great bet.