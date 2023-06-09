54-year-old actress Ricki Lake showed a naked body with fat folds in the bathroom

American actress Ricki Lake published a candid photo and delighted fans. The corresponding publication appeared in her Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

In the posted frame, the 54-year-old star showed her naked body in the bathroom against the background of the forest, showing numerous fat folds, skin irregularities and age spots. At the same time, the woman loosened her gray hair and refused cosmetics on her face. “The best days of my life. A place of complete self-acceptance and love, ”she wrote under the post.

Fans appreciated Lake’s act in the comments under the picture. “I can’t put into words how much I adore you”, “This is how every woman should feel”, “You are the most beautiful woman”, “Beautiful,” they said.

