Genoa – Anna Maria Dapino, the 53-year-old from Genoa who felt ill during a dive last Friday in the waters of Cala Pira, between Castiadas and Villasimius, on the south-eastern coast of Sardinia, has died. The woman was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Brotzu hospital in desperate conditions. This morning her heart stopped beating. It will now be up to the Coast Guard to reconstruct what happened in Cala Pira.

The Genoese, an expert diver, she had gone out for a dive together with other people belonging to a diving center in Castiadas. While she was under water she felt sick. She was immediately rescued and taken to the dinghy, and then transported to the beach. Waiting for her were the 118 staff who, after having stabilized her, transferred her with the Helicopter Rescue Service to Brotzu, where she died three days after hospitalization.