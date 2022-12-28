Due to their easy access and high consumption, series have become in recent years the cultural works that generate the greatest number of comments, conversations and general discussions. The slighted reactions to some decisions of the scriptwriters in the plots, the dialectical fights about what is going to happen in the next installments and, of course, the criticisms for issues that sometimes transcend fiction itself are common. Of course, in 2022 there were also controversies in the series and, as there are more and more titles, the controversies themselves are also reproduced, some with more foundation and others with less. Some barely have a tour and others dominate social networks for days and there is no television critic who can avoid commenting on them. This year we have gone out to controversy practically every week. Nothing less. Impossible to keep up with some. We review them below:

1. We started the year suffering from the sequel to ‘Sex and the City’ that had been released in 2021, but its weekly broadcast meant that the chapters continued during the first months of 2022. There was only something in which Carrie fans, Charlotte and Miranda agreed: there was no one who would not be irritated by the character of Che Díaz, one of the incorporations of ‘And just like that’ to fix the lack of sexual diversity of its predecessor.

2. Of all the protagonists of the rescued series from the 90s, the one that came out the worst (with permission from Samantha, who didn’t even appear) was Miranda. The decisions around the lawyer, who stopped being the most rational of the girls, angered the followers of the New York adventures.

3. ‘Euphoria’ is back. And with it the stripes, the pills and the joints. Several associations in the United States accused the series of glorifying drugs in its second season. Zendaya had to come out to remember that this was not a moral tale.

4. The second season of HBO’s youth fiction also generated controversy due to the low presence of Kat’s character. This is how the differences that arose between the actress Barbie Ferrera and Sam Levinson transcended, which have caused the interpreter not to participate in the third batch of chapters.

5. Not even Tolkien is respected anymore. Amazon presented its adaptation of the texts developed in Middle-earth and the first criticisms were not long in coming. The scriptwriters had the audacity to include black elves…

6. With black or white elves, the fact is that ‘The rings of power’ did not like it very much and the followers did not take long to expose it through networks. IMDb (owned by Amazon) decided to remove the negative and even the most neutral reviews of the series in order for its rating to go up.

7. The other serial event of the year occurred with the premiere of the first ‘spin-off’ of ‘Game of Thrones’, which tells the story of the Targaryens and caused a stir because of the incestuous relationship between uncle and niece.

8. What was most upsetting about the new stories in Westeros was what was not seen, because the series occasionally became too dark. So much so that HBO had to come out to apologize and clarify that it was not a problem of anyone’s televisions but that it was a creative decision.

9. The Spanish series were not without controversy. For example, José Coronado’s angered those in the Entrevías neighborhood, in the south of Madrid, who protested the image projected of them by the series ‘Entrevías’ on Telecinco

10. Imanol Arias who was pissed off was the new writers of ‘Cuéntame’ after accusing them of “having no idea” for setting up plots for Antonio Alcántara that did not keep the essence of the character.

11. Carlos Hipólito reveals that ‘Cuéntame’ is preparing its end.

12. Carlos Montero, creator of ‘Elite’, explains that he only has actors with spectacular physiques to avoid viewers “the bad drink” of seeing non-standard bodies.

13. Paco León says in an interview that ‘Elite’ is a “very big shit”.

14. Miguel Bosé announces a series about his life and bets begin on what will be told and not in it.

15. Movistar cancels Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s series on the Civil War before shooting it.

16. Candela Peña confesses that she can’t find anyone who wants to produce her series, ‘Puerto y camino’.

17. An ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ actress denounces racist attacks through the networks of ‘Star Wars’ followers for her hatred -in the series- towards the Jedi master.

18. The networks are loaded by the devil. Harassment through them forces actor Kit Connor (star of ‘Heartstopper’) to reveal his sexual orientation.

19. The producers of ‘She Hulk’ also get their share when the first trailer for the series is released and the VFX effects leave a lot to be desired.

20. Mrs Marvel does not have the same powers in the series as in the comic. And she bundles up.

21. Neil Gaiman asks fans to binge-watch ‘Sandman’ to avoid Netflix canceling it.

22. The duration of the episodes of ‘Stranger things’ (some reach an hour and a half) divides their fans. Netflix wants its subscribers to spend hours online.

23. eBay bans the sale of Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes

24. Netflix removes the LGBTQ+ label from the series about Jeffrey Dahmer.

25. Netflix goes to controversy per week. Especially when he announces that he wants to end shared accounts and that he will include ads in his series in some of his rates.

26. Atresmedia sends a message on a banner to its competitors after announcing that they will include advertising.

27. HBO is no longer satisfied with just canceling its series, now it also completely removes them from its catalog. The last one, ‘Westworld’.

28. The platform bubble bursts. Lionsgate+, formerly Starzplay, leaves Spain a month after changing its name.

29. The new version of the Teletubbies includes an Asian girl and a boy black as the sun. Some parents protest that this is “not realistic.”

30. Homer prepares a paella in a chapter of the new season of ‘The Simpsons’. And he uses Calasparra rice and puts chorizo ​​on it. That’s not paella, it’s rice with things.

31. Peppa Pig includes a gay couple among its characters.

32. A superhero shrinks so he can enter the urethra of his lover’s penis in the third season of ‘The Boys’.

33. Size also matters in Sicily. Actor Theo James admits that he used a giant prosthesis for his nude scene in ‘The White Lotus’.

34. Italian leaders regret the lack of historical rigor of ‘La esposa’, which was broadcast by Antena 3.

35. Novelist Michael Peterson accuses the creators of ‘The Starcaise’ of telling “heinous lies” in the HBO series.

36. Myke Tyson blames Hulu for not paying him for the series about his life.

37. Former minister John Major calls for a boycott of ‘The Crown’ for the representation of his character in the fifth season.

38. Buckingham Palace sources maintain that Netflix “has no qualms about tarnishing people’s reputations,” according to The Telegraph, for recreating Lady Di’s interview on the BBC in ‘The Crown’.

39. Season 6 of ‘The Crown’ will show Lady Di’s corpse, according to The Sun.

40. Controversy with the documentary series of Enrique and Meghan Markle for using their photos in Buckingham without permission.

41. End of an era: Ellen Pompeo says goodbye to the character of Meredith in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.

42. The only black characters in ‘Wednesday’ are villains with very dark intentions.

43. A Brazilian writer and illustrator denounces that ‘1989’ has very suspicious similarities with one of her comics.

44. The writer Cristina Morales describes the adaptation of her novel ‘Easy’ by Anna R. Costa as Nazi.

45. Anna R. Costa confesses that the fights with Paco León in ‘Arde Madrid’ caused their separation.

46. ​​Álvaro Morte ignites the right by assuring that the Elcano he has played in the series ‘Without limits’ is very left-wing.

47. Members of the military criticize the lack of rigor in terms of uniforms and weapons in the Fuerza de paz series.

48. ‘La que se avecina’ hides the pregnancy of Miren Ibarguren with an alleged overweight of the character and the series is branded as ‘fat-phobic’.

49. Jon Kortajarena assures that he was inspired by a famous presenter from the 90s to play the cocaine-addicted character of ‘The Immortal’. And Alonso Caparrós gets angry.

50. Criticism of ‘Self-Defense’ because its protagonists do not represent all young people.

51. Criticism of ‘Smiley’ because its protagonists do not represent the entire LGTBI collective.

52. Aitana and Miguel Bernardeau announce their breakup after having promoted the Disney series ‘La última’ as a couple, in which they both star.