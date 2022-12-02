The Director of Communications in the Organizing Committee for the 51st Union Day Celebrations, Issa Al-Sabousi, told «Emirates Today», “The official celebration of the 51st Union Day of the United Arab Emirates accompanied the audience on a journey with generations of inspiring pioneers, to pave the way for building the future towards the year 2071, as The show focused on several aspects, most notably the inspiring stories of pioneers of different generations in the country, who made significant contributions in seven main areas: marine sciences, environment, agriculture, space, transportation, solar energy, and education, noting that the stories aim to inspire the generation of tomorrow. and strengthening national identity. Al-Sabousi pointed out that the visual identity included different shapes, one of which contains neutral elements that bear the character of the event, and others that are appropriate to the contexts of the different sectors of this year’s celebrations, as the shape of the designs presented by the “Tanka” company was inspired by the traditional Sadu fabric.

He added that the 51st Union Day embodies a moment of communication between the homeland and everyone who considers the UAE their home to celebrate societal unity. for him.

Al-Sabousi confirmed that the creative teams that participated in the show were keen to make the show this year the largest after the Corona pandemic, and this is reflected in the number of participants in the live performances presented, starting with the military performances and the performance of the traditional art of Al-Ayala, all the way to the participating orchestras and the participation of students from Different nationalities in the march of children.

The official celebration of the 51st Union Day began with the state’s national anthem, which was played by an Emirati band, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and Emirati musicians. .

hypothetical tale

The Committee for Organizing the 51st Federation Day Celebrations of the State revealed that the huge official celebration that was held yesterday was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Sheikhs. The Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates, and Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers and Sheikhs, carried the theme of aspiration towards the future, and it was embodied in the beginning by presenting a hypothetical story of a citizen born in 1971, where two large gates were opened, each decorated with 51 lights, to transport the audience to the long tunnel of time that is taking shape. It contains features of the past and perceptions of the future. And to the sound of the music of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Emirati musicians, the audience witnessed the birth of a young child, the stages and stations of his life, and his successful career, with a focus on the importance of achievement and development, as well as adhering to Emirati values ​​and customs and passing them on from generation to generation.

The show, which lasted for an hour, told the story and achievements of the country that began in 1971 without stopping at the present. Rather, it continued the story by looking towards the future and the promising generation that will follow the country’s march of success and achievements, focusing on basic sectors: marine and agricultural life, renewable energy, space, and education.

After “Corona”

Rawda Al Qubaisi, Executive Creative Producer, said that the general idea of ​​the Union Day show is inspired by the rich cultural heritage of the UAE and its aspirations for the future.

She indicated that the show provides a glimpse of a bright and promising future that brings together everyone who considers the UAE their home, noting that this year’s ceremony has gained special importance as it is the largest after the Corona pandemic, and revealed that the ceremony witnessed the participation of 1,000 students and students of different nationalities in a special march for children. .

different generations

Reem Al Mansouri, founding partner of the “Bani and Al Culture” company, said that the research that coincided with the stage of preparation for the show focused on several aspects, including inspiring stories for pioneers of different generations in the UAE, in addition to aspects related to the environment, customs and traditions of the UAE, which constitute an important part. of local heritage. She explained that she worked closely with the content development team and the creative team to ensure that the visual materials are compatible with the environment and culture of the UAE.

An amazing trip

Aisha Hader, Creative Director, revealed that the show takes the audience on a dazzling visual journey that highlights the generation of inspiring pioneers who made significant contributions in seven main areas: marine sciences, environment, agriculture, space, transportation, solar energy, and education. These stories aim to inspire the generation of tomorrow and strengthen national identity. She pointed out that the visual identity for this year’s Union Day, which was developed by the “Tankah” company, was inspired by the traditional Sadu craft in textile making. She explained that the visual identity is characterized by many elements inspired by the concept of the show, in addition to the main themes of this year’s celebrations.

Butti Al Muhairi, Director of Operations, revealed that preparations for the official ceremony began last June, and the work team included more than 6,900 individuals from more than 100 nationalities, including senior engineers, creators, and technicians from all over the world.

The show presented 11 new poems by: Juma bin Manea Al-Ghuwais, Ali Al-Khawar, Saif Al-Saadi, and Salem bin Kadah Al-Rashdi, which reviews the achievements of the UAE and the stories of its pioneers.

artistic mix

The composer and musical director of the show, Mohammed Al-Ahmad, said that the celebrations witnessed the creations of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, in cooperation with Emirati musicians, who presented a live musical performance during the official celebration.

The orchestra was led by Engineer Ali Al-Amir and Maestro Nicholas Dutt, and Maestro Haitham Saadoun conducted the Arabic recordings of stringed notes and solo musical instruments. The Emirates Choir played a remarkable role, singing all scenes and reciting poems in the official show for the 51st Union Day this year.

