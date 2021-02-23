His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that «the UAE has thousands of work teams in all sectors … economic, cultural, political, military and others .. they are the secret of our country’s supremacy .. because we have the best team in The region … works in one spirit … and only the first ranks are satisfied with his country.

This came on the occasion of the launch of the activities of the “Fifty-One Retreat” yesterday, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, with the participation of Ministers of the UAE government, and officials of federal and local government agencies in the country, as the ministerial retreat sessions aim to develop an integrated strategy for the next 50 years, in order to consolidate the UAE’s leadership position in the region, enhance its competitiveness, and establish a new phase by preparing for the future with a clear vision and work programs capable of achieving The aspirations and aspirations of the people and leadership of the Emirates.

The agenda of the ministerial retreat was opened by a session of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, in the presence of ministers, heads and secretaries of local executive councils, which came to discuss the future directions of the UAE government during the next phase, and to formulate an integrated set of axes and frameworks that form an extension of the state’s national agenda.

Al-Gergawi stressed that the next stage requires the development of an integrated system for work, among the governmental, semi-governmental and private sectors, in order to ensure concerted and complementary efforts to draw the strategic direction and the basic features of the next fifty years’ march, by formulating innovative axes and perceptions that enrich the development paths in the country, and ensure the process of renaissance and development in the country. The UAE continues to excel.

He indicated that new governance will be worked on to manage the work of the federal government and ministries, based on dynamic and rapid national priorities, adding that the main goal of the new strategic directions revolves around drafting an advanced action plan that strengthens the position of the UAE.

The “50th Retreat” comes within the efforts of the UAE government and its preparations to formulate strategic frameworks and work axes in the government and private sectors for the next fifty years, in order to enhance the state’s readiness to be among the best and most distinguished in the world, and in a way that establishes its regional position and position as a preferred destination for living, working and investing.

The holding of the ministerial retreat coincides with the golden jubilee of the UAE, which is considered the starting point for a new phase in its accelerated development process, during which the UAE government, through its various leadership, administrative and executive structures, seeks to formulate an advanced strategic vision, based on innovative and unique ideas, and pushing the development process. The country has broad horizons, and supports its efforts to achieve more achievements and successes that meet the aspirations of the people of the Emirates.

The seminars discussed enhancing the state’s competitiveness in the health sector, and ways to develop the future of health care and medical services to anticipate and keep abreast of the changes in the health field, according to the latest findings of medicine, science and human knowledge at the global level, and discussed efforts to form a future roadmap for the state in this vital sector. Participants reviewed a number of plans and strategies that focus on providing smart and specialized medical services that harness technology and the tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence, and health services based on modern medical sciences, such as: genomics and nanotechnology, in addition to enhancing preventive care.

The participants discussed the mechanisms of immunization of the health sector in times of crisis, in light of the experience of the new Corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic, and its global repercussions, by developing infrastructure, developing scenarios to enhance the absorptive capacity of health institutions, and attracting more national cadres to specialize in the medical and nursing professions And attracting global minds of doctors, researchers and innovators, to establish the advanced health care system.

Fifty community

In their discussion sessions, the UAE Competitiveness Groups dealt with issues related to the “centenary society” that achieves the country’s ambitions for the next 50 years, and ways to enhance the country’s competitiveness in this aspect, in indicators of flexibility, adaptation, proactive, leadership, tolerance, giving and innovation, and also discussed a number of initiatives to consolidate the system. Cultural values ​​of the UAE.

The participants reviewed the form of the “Centennial Society”, as a global model for a cohesive, empowered and productive family. The discussions focused on several axes, which dealt with: family, youth, sports, culture, and the values ​​of the Emirati society.

An innovative model for the future government

In the brainstorming sessions, the participants discussed ways to strengthen government partnership with the community, in designing new ideas and innovative perceptions for the next generation of government work, and developing an innovative model for the future government, in order to achieve the leadership’s vision of the importance of keeping pace with global changes and challenges, and adopting new practices that enhance government competitiveness and leadership.

They reviewed a set of ideas and proposals related to the formation and design of a new structure for the work of ministries and government agencies in the UAE, characterized by flexibility, speed and readiness for future challenges, and the ability to provide comprehensive services based on modern technologies, and draw up integrated plans and strategies that adopt a proactive methodology in studying priorities and objectives, and implementing programs. And national initiatives, which are reflected in customer satisfaction and the quality of life of community members.

Enhancing global competitiveness

The activities of the first day of the fiftieth retreat included holding 10 discussion sessions for specialized government working groups, which discussed ways to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE globally in vital sectors, and mechanisms to translate the priorities of the fiftieth year agenda in the economic, developmental, media, digital, infrastructure, advanced sciences, and consolidate the system of civilized values. And it dealt with future changes and ways to develop proactive solutions to its challenges, and reviewed a number of ideas for developing development plans and initiatives, and defining strategic goals in the short and medium terms.

Solid cultural values

Participants discussed the activities of the first day of the fiftieth retreat, consolidating the system of civilized values ​​in the UAE, strengthening national cohesion and a sense of national identity, and establishing a set of principles and values ​​derived from the thought and march of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, that focus on positive citizenship Tolerance and investment in people, and strengthening the values ​​of the union and a sense of responsibility towards the homeland and the safety of the environment and human life, which contributes to the consolidation of a positive global mental image of the UAE society among the peoples of the region and the world.

Infrastructure and housing development

The UAE Competitiveness Groups discussed, within their discussion sessions, ways to enhance the country’s leadership, improve the competitiveness of its infrastructure, and its performance in global environmental sustainability indicators. The meeting shared visions and ideas for developing infrastructure, housing, transportation, energy and digital transformation, and exploring new opportunities that support the country’s future directions, to enhance security and sustainability. Food, raising self-sufficiency rates.

The government task forces discussed ways to achieve the sustainability of water and food supplies, as one of the most important pillars of achieving comprehensive development, and mechanisms to support and develop local agricultural and animal production, reduce food and water waste, preserve natural resources and biological diversity, and ensure their sustainability.

Participants in the seminar reviewed a number of national projects and initiatives, future visions and plans in support of efforts to upgrade the infrastructure sectors, environmental sustainability in the country, mechanisms to activate and accelerate the implementation of future national strategies, and find innovative solutions to challenges in the areas of infrastructure, housing, environment, food and water security. And other vital sectors, by employing advanced and modern technology, in a way that contributes to strengthening the leadership of the UAE, and achieving the first positions in the world by 2071.

Governmental work teams also discussed the role of the media in conveying the UAE’s success story to the world, to enhance the country’s reputation and soft power, locally, regionally and internationally, highlight its distinguished experiences and its developmental journey, and consolidate its positive image based on human empowerment, continuous development and modernization, and active participation in supporting the march Global development, building a better future for societies, and improving people’s lives.

Monitor the pulse of societal needs

The ministerial retreat constitutes an Emirati governmental tradition that aims to monitor the pulse of societal needs up-to-date, and to improve and update government performance. During the past years, the UAE government held a number of ministerial retreats, with the aim of keeping pace with developments, improving and developing government work mechanisms and tools.

The first ministerial retreat was held in 2006, followed by the ministerial retreat at Bab Al Shams in 2007, the ministerial retreat in the ‘Against Us’ rest in the Emirate of Fujairah in 2007, the ministerial retreat in Jebel Dhanna in Abu Dhabi in 2007, and the ministerial retreat in Qasr Al Sarab in the Western Region in 2010, and the retreat The ministerial retreat on Sir Bani Yas Island in 2013, and the ministerial retreat held under the slogan: “After oil” at Bab Al Shams resort in Dubai in 2016.

Designing a futuristic business environment

In the activities of the first day of the fiftieth retreat, the ministers and officials of federal agencies and local governments presented a number of future ideas and directions aimed at developing plans, strategies and projects to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy and establish a future economic model based on knowledge and innovation that constitutes an incubator and stimulating environment for leadership Business and a point of attraction for global investments in various fields of economic activity, which will reflect positively on the country’s competitiveness and its global position in various economic indicators.

They shared visions and ideas for designing the future business environment, stimulating entrepreneurship, foreign trade and partnerships, attracting investments, talents and skills, building the capabilities of national cadres and qualifying them to lead the future economy, and areas of focus in the new economic sectors.

They discussed the challenges facing the economy in the UAE and the world, the future changes that will affect the economic activity, and ways to develop proactive solutions to their challenges, and they discussed the outputs of the work of the national teams for the next fifty years plan, and reviewed a number of ideas of community members who participated in the design project for the next 50 years. .

National capacity building

Participants in the Fifty-Year Retreat of Competitive Groups in the UAE addressed a number of ideas and visions to develop future skills for youth and future generations, identify the most prominent skills that should be focused on during the next fifty years, apply best educational practices, and qualify and prepare a new generation of young people who are able to develop the educational system in The state, and the consolidation of the principle of lifelong learning, to ensure that the country’s social and economic sectors provide new initiatives and policies that positively reflect on the UAE’s global competitiveness.

The government work team discussed mechanisms to develop the scientific research sector, stimulate academic and specialized participation, and ways to keep pace with global variables and trends to develop the methodology of work for research and academic institutions, build national capabilities, and provide them with the necessary skills for the future labor market, and they discussed the most prominent ideas and proposals of community members to develop an educational system that is adopted. The latest technological means, developing digital infrastructure that enhance the country’s initiatives in designing the new generation of schools of the future, and supporting advanced fields of science.





