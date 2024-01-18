On the afternoon of January 17, 1974, a four-man commando led by Álvaro Fayad stole the sword, stirrups and spurs of Simón Bolívar, the liberator of six countries in America. They were kept in a glass urn in the Quinta de Bolívar Museum, a colonial house in the center of Bogotá. With that symbolic and media act that went around the world, the M-19 was born, the urban guerrilla to which the current president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, belonged for many years. On this Wednesday afternoon, 50 years later, the Government commemorated the historic event with activities, discussions and exhibitions that culminated in the return of the sword to the house from which it was stolen. After that return, the sword will be on display to the public there until January 30.

The Minister of Cultures, Arts and Knowledge, Juan David Correa, inaugurated the commemoration events with a brief speech at the National Museum: “The sword is a founding symbol of the M-19, but it does not begin or end with that act. . “It tells us about a republican dream that a man had more than 200 years ago,” he said amid applause from many former militants of that guerrilla, who signed peace, handed over their weapons and was a key actor in the creation of the 1991 Constitution. “The M-19 fulfilled society. In these acts there is not a demand for violence, but for peace,” Correa continued.

People wait to see Simón Bolívar's sword at the Quinta de Bolívar Museum, on January 17. NATHALIA ANGARITA

For the minister, opening the historical dialogue on the meaning of Bolívar's sword is an opportunity to provide spaces for reflection and dialogue on the contribution of museums in the construction of a culture of peace. “The country needs a national agreement, as President Petro proposes today, and as Jaime Bateman, commander of the M-19, proposed at the time.” At the end of the event, in dialogue with the media, Correa insisted on the purpose of the commemoration: “We invite you to have a discussion about peace, not to reach an agreement, but so that there is greater complexity in the story. The sword represents not only what happened 50 years ago with the M-19, it also symbolizes the creation of this Republic.”

After the minister's intervention, there was a discussion about the process of “recovery” of the sword in which the senator of the Historical Pact María José Pizarro participated – daughter of the murdered M-19 leader Carlos Pizarro, who led that guerrilla to peace-; the Government's chief negotiator with the ELN and former M-19 militant, Vera Grabe; and the high commissioner for Peace and his comrade in arms, Otty Patiño. Grabe recalled with a laugh that she unknowingly participated in the theft of the sword. She “She studied at the University of Los Andes and when she left classes she went down to Quinta de Bolívar to do intelligence for the guerrilla. But she never knew that she was involved in the theft of the sword, until it happened,” she recalled, who was the only woman in the M-19 central command. Patiño referred to the historical importance of the robbery: “Removing the sword from the Quinta de Bolívar was giving full validity to an instrument, a symbol of the Liberator, and the Liberator himself. The M-19 resignified a revolutionary and Latin American dimension of Bolívar.”

This idea of ​​a revolutionary Bolívar, who sought Latin American unity and independence from the Spanish colony, was reflected in his texts such as the Jamaica Charter and has been claimed several times by Petro. In fact, his first order after being sworn in as president on August 7, 2022 was to order the weapon, converted into a symbol of rebellion and the possibilities of revolutions to triumph, to be brought to Plaza de Bolívar: “As president of Colombia “I ask the Military House to bring Bolívar's sword, an order of the popular mandate,” he said that afternoon. Once a squad of soldiers dressed in finery executed the order of the former guerrilla who had become his boss, Senator Pizarro was in charge of handing him the sword. It was the baptism of the first left-wing government in decades.

Otty Patiño, Maria José Pizarro and Vera Grabe, during the conversation held at the National Museum. NATHALIA ANGARITA

A year and a half later, Pizarro recalled that, when she was 13 years old, in 1990, she and other children of former M-19 guerrillas gave the sword to the Government of César Gaviria as a gesture of peace. It was, again, a gesture loaded with meaning. It was the generation of peace endorsing the end of the conflict. On herI'll be right back'. Carlos Pizarro, a life for peace. I keep it as a symbol of struggle and memory.” For her, the sword is a symbol of what we must not forget: “The construction of peace, sovereignty, integration, identity and Latin American unity, national reconciliation.”

In contrast to this demand for peace and harmony, several sectors of the opposition criticized the commemoration events. The senator from the right-wing Democratic Center Paloma Valencia wrote on her X account: “It is very abusive of this Government to use power to celebrate the demands of a terrorist group like the M-19. It is a shame that they try to celebrate the theft of Bolívar's sword and exalt the memory of terror of the kidnapping, the murder of union leaders and the taking of the Palace of Justice. Everything is a horror that must be repudiated. Armed struggle is and will continue to be unacceptable. Violence should never be glorified.” María Fernanda Cabal, also a Uribe senator, expressed her rejection of the events: “The setup to make the theft of Bolívar's sword, the statements of Carlos Lehder and the disgrace they intend on General Arias Cabrales look like a “revolutionary act.” “They configure the strategy to rewrite our history.”

Simón Bolívar's sword in the Quinta de Bolívar Museum, on display to the public until January 30. NATHALIA ANGARITA

After the commemorations and debate, in two weeks the sword adorned with a relief shield of Gran Colombia, plant decoration and the three stars of General Bolívar, will once again be away from the public eye. For now, Bolívar's desire to sheath it again when there is finally social justice in Colombia will have to wait.

