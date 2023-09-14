There were over 5 thousand visitors who accepted the invitation of the “Renzo Pasolini” motoclub to visit the exhibition dedicated to the “Paso” and entitled “The 50 golden years of Italian motorcycling”, in the Roma building, in front of the Grand Hotel of Rimini. Historic motorcycles representing the years from 1960 to 2010 worthily furnished the rooms set up for the occasion.

The exhibition was inaugurated on 2 September, in the presence of the Honorable Domenica Spinelli, the Sports Councilor of the Municipality of Rimini Moreno Maresi, and Andrea Albani, general director of the Mwc “Marco Simoncelli”, and closed on the 10th Every day around 500 people, with higher peaks at the weekend, came in to discover important parts of the history of motorcycling.

On Saturday 9th, still in the exhibition premises, a meeting took place, expertly moderated by Boris Casadio, speaker of the “Marco Simoncelli”, dedicated to “Riders, technologies and communication” of MotoGP, which also had some very entertaining implications, like when the former principal of the “Alberti” technical institute revealed some anecdotes about the past of some of the aces of Rider’s land.

“We are very satisfied – explained Sergio Rastelli, president of the “Renzo Pasolini” – The exhibition was visited by an average of 500 people every day, with a few hundred more on weekends. We were a little afraid about this new venue, after that in previous years we had organized exhibitions in Castel Sismondo, more central and attractive. The response of the people was positive. Our message, that of focusing on the 50 years of Italian motorcycling following the terrible accident that took Renzo Pasolini and Jarno Saarinen from us , it was received well.”

“Saturday evening also had a good response and touched on this theme. We must thank the Municipality which gave us these spaces and great collaboration, as well as all the collectors and exhibitors. The highlight of this exhibition was the Aermacchi Herlay Davidson Ala d’Oro 350 restored by Elio Cappelli. Thanks also to the former principal of Alberti, Gianni Rossetti, for showing us an important side of the training of our pilots and to all those who participated. Thanks also to Slick magazine by Enrico Borghi who dedicated a special issue to us”, he added.

From left, the collector from Forlì Luciano Sansovini, the president Rastelli and Elio Cappelli who restored this unique HD Aermacchi 350 from Paso

Saturday evening was beautiful, with Casadio introducing various guests: Matteo Ferrari fresh from a 3rd place in the MotoE world championship, some amateur riders such as Gianluca Pazzini, Filippo Orlandi, Ruben Nicosanti and Massimiliano Nicolini, as well as Professor Rossetti. The latter himself recalled the national controversy that arose over the choice to move the date of the final exams for Simoncelli and Pasini, who were competing in a world competition; the peppery character of the new MotoE world champion Mattia Casadei and Kevin Zannoni. “Zannoni showed up once at the presidency and told me: ‘Principal, we must take measures for that one, referring to one of his teachers. From that moment on, a process began to help him grow in the correct way.’

Many collectors contributed to the event: Giuseppe Sandroni, Luciano Sansovini, Francesco Merzari, Franco Gennaioli, the “Paolo Tordi” motoclub, led by Luciano Zavalloni, and Duilio Damiani, president of the “Misano” motoclub.

Among the 23 racing motorcycles on display, the following stand out: a ’60 Benelli 500 and Renzo Pasolini’s Aermacchi Harley Davidson 350 Ala d’Oro ’71, Giacomo Agostini’s 1976 Suzuki 500 Rg, Jarno’s ’72 Benelli 500 Saarineen; Loris Capirossi’s 2004 Ducati MotoGP and Loris Reggiani’s ’92 Aprilia 250. On the walls, there are portraits and posters of some of the most representative pilots of our territory: from Maurizio Vitali to Massimo Matteoni, Maurizio Vitali and Pierpaolo Bianchi, from Marco Simoncelli to Niccolò Antonelli, Mattia Pasini, Alex De Angelis, Loris Capirossi, Andrea Dovizioso, Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi, just to name a few.