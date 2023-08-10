The burning freighter Fremantle Highway has now been extinguished and is moored in Eemshaven. On the lower four decks there are still about 1,000 cars that seem okay at first glance, but rolling them out for a while is not an option. About half of the cars on the lower decks are electric, and there may be another risk there.

Experts from BMW, Mercedes and Volkswagen are on their way to see how the rolling vehicles can be brought out. Moving the vehicles can be risky, says the CEO of recovery company Boskalis de Volkskrant: ‘There may be high voltage, or a short circuit may occur. You don’t want to re-inflammation.’

If an electric car were to catch fire downstairs, the whole party would start all over again. According to the salvage company, the cars that were not directly affected by the fire do have ‘the necessary water damage’. Moreover, it is not yet clear whether the tailgate of the Fremantle Highway can still be opened at all.

The burned-out cars are also a pain

According to the NOS part of the decks has also merged with the cars. Dragging it out doesn’t work at all. The ship is heavily damaged in its entirety and therefore difficult to enter. In any case, the oil will soon be pumped out of the ship to prevent leakage. The engines of the Fremantle Highway seem to still work.