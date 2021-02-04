“Patchwork quilt”. That was the pejorative way in which the traditional Uruguayan political parties alluded many times to the Broad Front (FA), the formation that was born from the union of the left as a utopia away from power and that now, at 50 years old, faces a renewal process.

“Christians and Marxists” titled the magazine March, akin to the political project, its March 1971 issue reflecting the strangeness of a coalition in which, for the first time in world history, the Christian Democratic Party (PDC), the Communist Party (PCU), the Socialist Party (PS ), splinter figures of the historic National Party (PN) and Colorado (PC), independents, and labor and student movements.

Almost none of those present in the Legislative Palace that February 5, 1971 could imagine that such a heterogeneous group, the “greatest and most enduring experience of popular unity throughout the world,” according to the socialist José Díaz, I would be 50 years old and that he would survive a dictatorship (1973-1985), would reach the local government of Montevideo (1990-present) and would occupy the Presidency of the Republic for three terms (2005-2020).

After the defeat in the 2019 elections of its candidate, Daniel Martínez, against the current president, Luis Lacalle Pou, and the recent death of one of its historical leaders, Tabaré Vázquez, the FA reinvents itself while trying to maintain its strong popular support.

Uruguay in the late 1960s combined economic crisis, social effervescence and a democratic but repressive government, that of Jorge Pacheco Areco (1967-1972), with the background of the Cuban revolution (1959) that fell in love with many young people and led them to armed activism.

In this scenario, the left-wing parties began rapprochement, but as Rafael Michelini, first vice president of the Socialist International and former Uruguayan senator, tells Efe, “if there had not been three political figures, or 3 plus 1, the Broad Front would not have been established. “.

His father, Zelmar Michelini, a prominent man in the fight for human rights to the point that he left the CP due to the government’s repression, was one of those three architects of the foundation of the FA, with the Christian Democrat Juan Pablo Terra and the Communist Rodney Arismendi.

Former Uruguayan President José Mujica. Photo EFE

All of them showed their “altruism”, in the words of Michelini, to forget their ideological differences and choose a military candidate and leader of the FA. General Líber Seregni, “a person of enormous prestige.”

“The fact that a general was a candidate for such a coalition was a great event and finally Seregni, whom many of us did not know, ends up being one of the most important leaders of the national left and Uruguayan politics over the years, “Héctor Lescano, a member of the PDC Youth in 1971, very close to Terra and, over time, Minister of Tourism and Sports (2005-2012 ).

After being detained and tortured during the dictatorship, Seregni presided over the FA until 1996, when Tabaré Vázquez takes over, who had become the first left-wing mayor of Montevideo in 1990 and, years later, would be the first Frente Amplio president of Uruguay (2005-2010 and 2015-2020).

“The Government would not have been reached just talking about history, because Uruguayans do not vote for history. They recognize history, but they do not vote for history,” exclaims Michelini, who argues that “figures such as Tabaré Vázquez, Danilo Astori, Pepe Mujicthey gave a projection and continuity “to the original project.

The value of Montevideo

According to Díaz, who held the post of Secretary General of the PS in 1971 and later became Minister of the Interior (2005-2007), the rise of Vázquez to power in Montevideo projected his figure “at the level of the entire country”, since that served to “convince the majority that the left was capable of governing.”

With former Vice President and former Minister of Economy Danilo Astori (80 years old) and former President José Mujica (85) away from the front line of politics, Lescano (72) denounces that “no alternative leadership has been built”, although he considers that “there is raw material for a renovation”.

With that phrase as a family teaching, Zelmar Michelini – father of anarchist children and assassinated in 1973 in Buenos Aires – showed his opposition to arms.

Liber Seregni in 2004, a key figure in the Frente Amplio. AFP photo

“He was convinced that the roads were electoral, but naturally he respected those who took that road,” explains Rafael, 62, alluding to the armed struggle in the 60s and 70s of the National Liberation Movement-Tupamaros (MLN-T).

The MLN-T, which had Mujica in its ranks, chose the violent route of engaging in politics and was harshly repressed by the Armed Forces to the point that many of its members were detained and tortured before and during the dictatorship.

In the opinion of Díaz, 89, the MLN “it was a political force with weapons, but it did not really become a guerrilla with the capacity to liberate territories “, in agreement with the historian Carlos Real de Azúa.

According to Lescano, the guerrillas had “a critical look at the birth” of the FA, although with the return of democracy to Uruguay they joined the coalition.

“We (the PDC) had always considered in Uruguay an option without destination“the armed struggle, he acknowledges.

Today, the Popular Participation Movement (MPP) is one of the most voted sectors within the FA and the Christian Democrat explains it by “José Mujica’s great capacity for personal communication, who to this day is a very charismatic reference of the politics”.

The future

Currently, the FA governs in three departments (provinces) of Uruguay, one of which is Montevideo, where he has been in power since 1990. However, he is in opposition at the national level and the defeat of 2019 is still being analyzed.

“We are in a very strong self-criticism process. Surely for many things, they are all surely right: we do not connect with the people, the people are tired, the people at the Front demand things from them and the Front could not give them … Maybe also superb … “, indicates Michelini.

Díaz, for his part, adds that it is necessary “to look for replacement figures, perhaps from an organizational and ideological point of view, because today’s Uruguay, thanks to fifteen years of progressive government, It is not the same as the year 71“.

Zelmar Michelini, disappeared in Argentina, another key figure in the Frente Amplio.

At that time, says the socialist, “there was historical intelligence to seek its strength in unity” and “the breadth of knowing how to compromise” between the various ideologies.

This idea is rescued by the political scientist Patricia González Viñoly, representative of the Frente Amplio youth, who defends that “unity is not to agree on everything” and that within the FA always it was essential to “transcend” diversity: “Not to generate a dictatorship of differences in order to generate a possible democracy.”

‘Pata’ González, 34, points out that “there is something strategic and also interesting in how identity permeates the generations” and that the coalition must add 21st century dressings, like feminism or environment, that cut through world politics.

However, he acknowledges the difficulties of a generational change in Uruguay, but dreams that, 50 years from now, young people will continue to feel “that unity is worthwhile, that the left is one, regardless of having different families.”

González celebrates that, despite the criticism, “The idea that you have to build another party is not born and does not grow.”

The pandemic marks a milestone in the anniversary of the half century, since it will prevent any mass event, although “the golden thread of unity”, as Vázquez said months before his death last December, will remotely sew the “scraps” of the “quilt”. Or that, at least, is the FA’s dream.

Concepción M. Moreno. EFE Agency

