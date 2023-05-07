The Chilean poet Raúl Zurita, one of the main figures of Santiago de Chile as a guest city at the Buenos Aires Book Fair. Luis Sevillano

“It was the torment, the blows and we broke into pieces. I was able to hear you but the light was going away”, wrote the Chilean poet Raúl Zurita in I sing to his missing love. “I looked for you among the broken, I spoke to you. Your remains looked at me and I hugged you. It’s all over”, continues this collection of poems published in 1985, during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, and read by the author days ago at the Buenos Aires Book Fair. Zurita is part of the delegation from Santiago de Chile, the guest city of this 47th edition of the largest literary event in Argentina. The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Chilean coup is one of the highlights of the Santiago programming, which includes the participation of more than 60 artists from the trans-Andean country.

Conceived as a door to dialogue between the two capitals separated by the Andes, the commemoration of the coup is intertwined with the Argentine celebration of 40 years of return to democracy in various activities, such as the concert Buenos Aires sings to Santiago, held last Saturday. “The fight for freedom unites us because forgetting is the recipe to fall again,” said the governor of the Santiago metropolitan region, Claudio Orrego, before beginning the concert. This Saturday, the Chilean Patricio Albornoz and the Argentinean Isol will make a commemorative mural with the same theme in the Ecopark of Buenos Aires.

From the Santiago that went to the one that comes

The proposal of the city invited to the Fair also weaves together other axes in a narrative fabric of conversations around the Santiago that left, the modernization of Santiago, Santiago Champurria (a word that refers to miscegenation), Santiago of the outburst, peripheral Santiago, Santiago dissident and Santiago from other territories.

The Undersecretary of Culture of Santiago, Andrea Gutiérrez, stressed that “a recognition of the diversity” that is present in Chilean literature is sought. “Our writers are marked by our geography and they are also marked by how these cities grow. Chile is a country that has looked at the center for many years and that today is experiencing an institutional, political and cultural challenge of decentralization,” she added.

With two Nobel Prize-winning poets, Gabriela Mistral and Pablo Neruda, this genre is the backbone of Chilean literature and permeates all the programming planned at the Fair. On Monday, the traditional reading marathon will pay homage to the author of Tala (1938) with her poems read by Argentine singers and actors while live images are projected.

After the passage of poets such as Zurita, Elvira Hernández, Carmen Berenguer and Rosabetty Muñoz in the first week, one of the most anticipated visits in the coming days is that of the Mapuche Elicura Chihuailaf. From the narrative, the list is made up of Alejandra Costamagna, Benjamín Labatut and Diamela Eltit, among many others.

The planned activities also go beyond the limits of La Rural and extend to other spaces in the Argentine capital, such as the Teatro Colón, with a concert by the pianist Roberto Bravo, and the Matta cultural center where a film series and the exhibition have been programmed. flesh and blood ghostdedicated to the versatile Chilean writer Enrique Lihn, who died in 1988.

Documentary in nature, the exhibition dedicated to Lihn includes photographs, manuscripts, comics and letters from the author. His daughter, Andrea Lihn, pointed out at the opening that the exhibited material had been stored for 34 years and has been made available to the public as part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup.

As a gift, the authorities of Santiago de Chile have extended the literary contest that has been held there for 22 years to the Argentine capital. “Buenos Aires in a hundred words”, newborn brother of “Santiago in a hundred words”, invites the inhabitants of this city to write a story of that length, not one word more, not one less. The winner will take a thousand dollars.

