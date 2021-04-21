British TV presenter Amanda Holden once again came out in a tight outfit without underwear and was criticized on the network. A related discussion took place in the Daily Mail.

The celebrity got into the lens of the paparazzi when she was heading to work in the studio of the Heart FM radio station in London. Holden was captured without a bra in a tight-fitting blue Reiss jumpsuit worth 265 pounds (28 400 rubles). Her image was complemented by a dark blue bag and pumps with heels, as well as sunglasses.

Netizens scolded the celebrity’s appearance in the comments below the pictures. “She needs a bra,” “Mine would never let me appear on the street with transparent nipples,” “Her children should be ashamed,” “Every single day, she craves attention,” “The jumpsuit does not fit her well,” they said.

Earlier in April, Amanda Holden starred in a revealing Easter outfit and surprised subscribers. In black and white, she poses sideways in the camera. For the shooting, the star chose a white bodysuit and complemented her image with accessories in the form of a detachable collar and cuffs, as well as bunny ears and a tail.