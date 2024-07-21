Suitcase ready for “sea destination”? Here is the map of the most popular beaches scattered along the peninsula and on the islands, with some surprise “entries”. There is no contest: among the 50 best beaches in the Bel Paese (which are also the most popular) Sardinia stands out, placing 39 out of 50 in the ranking. Not only that: the region of the nuraghi conquers all the first 12 positions. Puglia, Tuscany and Liguria follow, well behind.

This is according to a study carried out by Holidu, one of the largest booking portals for holiday homes and apartments in Europe, which – using data from Google Maps (data collected in July) – has drawn up a list of the top 50 Italian beaches for 2024. As for the methodology, «we created a ranking based on the bays and coves most voted by users, i.e. with the highest score (the maximum is 5), giving priority to those with the highest number of reviews» Holidu specifies.

Skip, Is Arutas And Port Rush on the podium

The first 12 positions in the ranking are all in Sardinia: dominating is the beach of Skipone of the most enchanting stretches of the Costa Verdein the territory of Arbus, center of Medio Campidano, whose strong point is certainly the fact of being a beach in a territory. Isolated and far from inhabited centers; it is also known for its golden sand dunes and crystalline waters: in short, the wild and uncontaminated environment makes it one of the most suggestive beaches in Sardinia.

In second place is the beach of Is Arutas, in the Sinis Peninsula, famous for its sand made up of small grains of quartz, of various colors ranging from white to pink to green: it is a true paradise for nature and diving lovers. Bronze medal for Port Rushlocated near Villasimius and characterized by a long stretch of white sand and a turquoise sea and not far from the Notteri pond, populated by pink flamingos. Fourth is the beach of On Jew which is located in Chia and is famous for its golden sand and the dunes that surround it, whose clear and shallow water makes it ideal for families and from which it is possible to spot flamingos and other rare bird species. Complete the top 5 Mary Pintauin the Gulf of Cagliari: the name means “painted sea” and refers to the extraordinary colour of the sea which varies from turquoise to intense blue.





This (is not) Ibiza: the most expensive European destination for families Helen of the Saint July 20, 2024

In sixth place is the Dune Beachlocated in Porto Pino and famous for its high white sand dunes. In seventh position, the beach of Mary Hermesin the Sinis Peninsula, is known for its quartz sand and tranquility. Eighth is the Piscinas Beach, part of the Costa Verde, which stands out for its immense golden dunes that reach 60 meters. In ninth position, the White Sand in Santa Teresa di Gallura boasts fine sand and spectacular views of the Strait of Bonifacio. Closing the top 10 is the beach of Spiny Cove a Capo Testa is a small cove hidden between granite rocks, ideal for snorkeling. These beaches attract numerous visitors, as evidenced by the number of reviews received.

The best of Puglia, Liguria and Tuscany

The predominance of “made in Sardinia” has been archived, followed by Puglia, Liguria and Tuscany. Puglia boasts (only) four beaches in the ranking: the first is in 20th position, and we are talking about the bay of Wild Portfollowed closely by St. Peter in Bevagna in 22nd position, then the beach of Frascone in 41st and that of Monk Mirante in 48th place.



The beach of Varigotti, in Liguria

Liguria and Tuscany have two beaches each; for the first we find Boccadasse in 16th place and the beach of Varigotti 39th, while Tuscany is represented by two beaches on the island of Elba: 17th the beach of Cabbages in the Fieldand 38th the beach of the Padulella in Portoferraio. One beach each for Marche, Calabria and Abruzzo.

Source and complete ranking of positions, intermediate data and locations of each beach are available on the page: www.holidu.it/casa-vacanze/italia#best-spiagge