The world’s great businessmen continue to see sport as a very profitable business. In recent years, several billionaires decided to invest in great teams and turn them into true franchises that bill billions of dollars a year.

For this reason, Forbes Magazine decided to make a ranking of the most valuable teams in the worldwhere it is surprising that only two football clubs appear within the top 50.

Real Madrid and Barcelona represent the world of football

According to the list prepared by Forbes, Real Madrid is the most valuable soccer club in the world with a value of more than 6 billion dollars. However, it is far from big NFL and NBA franchises.

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Rodrygo (right).

Barcelona is also part of this ranking, it is in 18th place with a market value of more than $5.5 billion.

Left out of the Forbes ranking were giants of European football such as Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City, who bill billions of dollars per season, but do not come close to the values ​​they manage in the sport of football. USA.

FC Barcelona, ​​in the Champions League.

Ranking dominated by Americans

According to the listing, the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world, with a current value of $9 billion. Next are the New York Yankees of Major League Baseball, who are valued at 7.1 billion dollars and closing the podium are the Golden State Warriors of the NBA with a value of 7 billion dollars.

Ranking of the 50 most valuable teams in the world

1. Dallas Cowboys (NFL) Current value: $9 billion

2. New York Yankees (MLB) Current value: $7.1 billion

3. Golden State Warriors (NBA) Current value: $7 billion

4. New England Patriots (NFL) Current value: $7 billion

5. Los Angeles Rams (NFL) Current value: $6.9 billion

6. New York Giants (NFL) Current value: $6.8 billion

7. Chicago Bears (NFL) Current value: $6.3 billion

8. Las Vegas Raiders (NFL) Current value: $6.2 billion

9. New York Knicks (NBA) Current value: $6.1 billion

10. New York Jets (NFL) Current value: $6.1 billion

11. Real Madrid (LaLiga) Current value: 6.07 billion dollars

12. Washington Commanders (NFL) Current value: $6.05 billion

13. Manchester United (Premier League) Current value: $6 billion

14. San Francisco 49ers (NFL) Current value: $6 billion

15. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA) Current value: $5.9 billion

16. Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) Current value: $5.8 billion

17. Miami Dolphins (NFL) Current value: $5.7 billion

18. Barcelona (LaLiga) Current value: 5,508 million dollars

19. Houston Texans (NFL) Current value: $5.5 billion

20. Liverpool (Premier League) Current value: $5.288 billion

21. Denver Broncos (NFL) Current value: $5.1 billion

22. Seattle Seahawks (NFL) Current value: $5 billion

23. Manchester City (Premier League) Current value: $4.99 billion

24. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) Current value: $4.86 billion

25. Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB) Current value: $4.8 billion

26. Atlanta Falcons (NFL) Current value: $4.7 billion

27. Minnesota Vikings (NFL) Current value: $4.65 billion

28. Baltimore Ravens (NFL) Current value: $4.63 billion

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL) Current value: $4.625 million

30. Cleveland Browns (NFL) Current value: $4.62 billion

31. Green Bay Packers (NFL) Current value: $4.6 billion

32. Boston Red Sox (MLB) Current value: $4.5 billion

33. Tennessee Titans (NFL) Current value: $4.4 billion

34. Indianapolis Colts (NFL) Current value: $4.35 billion

35. Kansas City Chiefs (NFL) Current value: $4.3 billion

36. Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1) Current value: $4.21 billion

37. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL) Current value: $4.2 billion

38. Los Angeles Chargers (NFL) Current value: $4.15 billion

39. Chicago Cubs (NFL) Current value: $4.1 billion

40. Chicago Bulls (NBA) Current value: $4.1 billion

41. Carolina Panthers (NFL) Current value: $4.1 billion

42. New Orleans Saints (NFL) Current value: $4.075 million

43. Boston Celtics (NBA) Current value: $4 billion

44. Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL) Current value: $4 billion

45. Ferrari (F1) Current value: $3.9 billion

46. ​​Los Angeles Clippers (NBA) Current value: $3.9 billion

47. Mercedes (F1) Current value: $3.8 billion

48. Arizona Cardinals (NFL) Current value: $3.8 billion

49. San Francisco Giants (MLB) Current value: $3.7 billion

50. Buffalo Bills (NFL) Current value: $3.7 billion

