The world’s great businessmen continue to see sport as a very profitable business. In recent years, several billionaires decided to invest in great teams and turn them into true franchises that bill billions of dollars a year.
For this reason, Forbes Magazine decided to make a ranking of the most valuable teams in the worldwhere it is surprising that only two football clubs appear within the top 50.
Real Madrid and Barcelona represent the world of football
According to the list prepared by Forbes, Real Madrid is the most valuable soccer club in the world with a value of more than 6 billion dollars. However, it is far from big NFL and NBA franchises.
Barcelona is also part of this ranking, it is in 18th place with a market value of more than $5.5 billion.
Left out of the Forbes ranking were giants of European football such as Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City, who bill billions of dollars per season, but do not come close to the values they manage in the sport of football. USA.
Ranking dominated by Americans
According to the listing, the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world, with a current value of $9 billion. Next are the New York Yankees of Major League Baseball, who are valued at 7.1 billion dollars and closing the podium are the Golden State Warriors of the NBA with a value of 7 billion dollars.
Ranking of the 50 most valuable teams in the world
1. Dallas Cowboys (NFL) Current value: $9 billion
2. New York Yankees (MLB) Current value: $7.1 billion
3. Golden State Warriors (NBA) Current value: $7 billion
4. New England Patriots (NFL) Current value: $7 billion
5. Los Angeles Rams (NFL) Current value: $6.9 billion
6. New York Giants (NFL) Current value: $6.8 billion
7. Chicago Bears (NFL) Current value: $6.3 billion
8. Las Vegas Raiders (NFL) Current value: $6.2 billion
9. New York Knicks (NBA) Current value: $6.1 billion
10. New York Jets (NFL) Current value: $6.1 billion
11. Real Madrid (LaLiga) Current value: 6.07 billion dollars
12. Washington Commanders (NFL) Current value: $6.05 billion
13. Manchester United (Premier League) Current value: $6 billion
14. San Francisco 49ers (NFL) Current value: $6 billion
15. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA) Current value: $5.9 billion
16. Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) Current value: $5.8 billion
17. Miami Dolphins (NFL) Current value: $5.7 billion
18. Barcelona (LaLiga) Current value: 5,508 million dollars
19. Houston Texans (NFL) Current value: $5.5 billion
20. Liverpool (Premier League) Current value: $5.288 billion
21. Denver Broncos (NFL) Current value: $5.1 billion
22. Seattle Seahawks (NFL) Current value: $5 billion
23. Manchester City (Premier League) Current value: $4.99 billion
24. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) Current value: $4.86 billion
25. Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB) Current value: $4.8 billion
26. Atlanta Falcons (NFL) Current value: $4.7 billion
27. Minnesota Vikings (NFL) Current value: $4.65 billion
28. Baltimore Ravens (NFL) Current value: $4.63 billion
29. Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL) Current value: $4.625 million
30. Cleveland Browns (NFL) Current value: $4.62 billion
31. Green Bay Packers (NFL) Current value: $4.6 billion
32. Boston Red Sox (MLB) Current value: $4.5 billion
33. Tennessee Titans (NFL) Current value: $4.4 billion
34. Indianapolis Colts (NFL) Current value: $4.35 billion
35. Kansas City Chiefs (NFL) Current value: $4.3 billion
36. Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1) Current value: $4.21 billion
37. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL) Current value: $4.2 billion
38. Los Angeles Chargers (NFL) Current value: $4.15 billion
39. Chicago Cubs (NFL) Current value: $4.1 billion
40. Chicago Bulls (NBA) Current value: $4.1 billion
41. Carolina Panthers (NFL) Current value: $4.1 billion
42. New Orleans Saints (NFL) Current value: $4.075 million
43. Boston Celtics (NBA) Current value: $4 billion
44. Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL) Current value: $4 billion
45. Ferrari (F1) Current value: $3.9 billion
46. Los Angeles Clippers (NBA) Current value: $3.9 billion
47. Mercedes (F1) Current value: $3.8 billion
48. Arizona Cardinals (NFL) Current value: $3.8 billion
49. San Francisco Giants (MLB) Current value: $3.7 billion
50. Buffalo Bills (NFL) Current value: $3.7 billion
