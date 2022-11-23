In Spain’s victory and resounding rout against Costa Rica 7-0 at the start of Group E of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, one of the authors of the goals for the team led by Luis Enrique was Gavi, the great pearl of Spanish football and from Barcelona who won the last Golden Boy award.
With this goal, the young Spaniard became the youngest goalscorer in a World Cup since Pelé scored in the 1958 World Cup. This brings us to introduce you to the 5 youngest players in history to score a goal in a World Cup:
The Brazilian star already showed all his talent from a young age when he scored in the 1958 Dirty World Cup against Welsh in the Quarterfinals of that tournament
He scored the first goal in the history of Mexico in a World Cup and it was in Uruguay 1930. It was against the Argentine National Team.
The Spanish pearl scored an authentic goal in La Roja’s win against Costa Rica in the debut in Qatar 2022.
The English striker scored his first goal in a World Cup in France 1998 against Romania.
The Romanian scored one of the goals in his country’s win over Peru in a 3-1 victory at the 1930 World Cup.
Spanish football is in very good hands at Gavi and to this added the quality of Pedri, the projection of Alejandro Balde and other young players that make up the squad of the Red In this World Cup that is taking place in Arab lands, they promise to be a special breed that will give Spanish fans much joy in the future.
