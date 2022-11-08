In a World Cup, there are always stars who stand out and show that they are up to the highest event in the world of football, but in addition, there is always a young player who exceeds expectations and puts his name among the best in the world. At Russia 2018, it was Kylian Mbappe who filled that role and here are the top 5 young players who can shine at Qatar 2022:
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is one of the great sensations of this season in European football with his great present and is slowly getting into Gareth Southgate’s starting eleven.
The former River is having a promising start to his career at Manchester City, taking advantage of every opportunity that comes his way. Scaloni has him in mind as a replacement for Lautaro Martínez in case he needs it.
He was the great signing of Real Madrid in the last transfer market and will be the replacement for N’Golo Kanté who will be absent due to injury. He will have his chance to take over the French midfield.
Already established in Barcelona’s starting eleven since last season, he is the great hope of Spanish football for the future. In Qatar 2022 he will have his first World Cup experience.
At 23, he was already captain of his national team and Ajax at the time. He was recently transferred to Bayern Munich but he is not achieving the desired continuity either due to injuries or tactical decisions.
Players such as Antony (Brazil), Eduardo Camavinga (France), Gavi (Spain), Darwin Núñez (Uruguay) or Phil Foden (England) can also be added to this list. The most important event in the world of football is very close to kick off and the best young talents will be at Qatar 2022.
