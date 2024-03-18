She knocked on her roommates because her mother was no longer moving: the crime before the eyes of the 5-year-old girl

New heartbreaking updates on the feminicide in Rome. A 37-year-old mother lost her life at the hands of her husband, who attacked her with a single stab wound to the abdomen, unfortunately fatal. The crime occurred before their frightened eyes 5 year old girl.

The little girl knocked on the door of her two roommates, looking for help: “Mom doesn't move anymore”. The woman of Chinese origins, Li Xuemei, she was lying on her bed, in a pool of blood, now lifeless. Her 36 year old husband, Yu Yanghe had fled.

The two roommates, after seeing the 5 year old girl, are he ran up the stairs looking for helpwhile a neighbor worried by the heartbreaking cries, has called 112. The authorities and 118 rescuers promptly reached the house located in via Livilla, in the Quadraro district of Rome.

The man was caught shortly afterwards on the street, a few hundred meters from the family home. Now he will have to appear before the investigating judge and explain his version of the facts. The motive for the crime is not yet clear, but some witnesses said that the two recently they often argued. There could be some behind the crime reasons for jealousybecause of Li Xuemei's job: she was a masseuse.

A neighbor said:

Ten days ago there was a commotion and I saw her come out onto the landing and drag the little girl away. I thought if she had left home. The reasons? I don't know them, with us it was just good morning and good evening.

Another told the authorities that recently they had heard them arguing often, but they had never understood the reason behind those discussions, given that they spoke in Chinese. The story:

We've heard them arguing a lot lately. We didn't understand what they were saying because they were speaking in Chinese. Last night we heard a woman's screams coming from the apartment, followed by a commotion, as if they were moving furniture. Shortly afterwards someone opened the door and shouted down the stairs.

The 5 year old girl was taken into custody by police officers.

