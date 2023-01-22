In the past month of November and December we had a football break at the club level to make way for the World Cup held in Qatar, which the Argentine team managed to win led by a Leo Messi whose performance will go down in the annals of the history of this sport. . After the World Cup ended, club football returned.
Here we leave you the worst clubs after the World Cup:
The team from Seville is going through a hard time in the Spanish league championship, they are currently the penultimate place. Everything indicated that after the World Cup they would take flight, but far from that, they have only achieved five of the last 15 points.
Eliminated from the Copa del Rey by a second division club and a victory along with a draw in LaLiga is what Getafe has achieved after the return to club football.
After the league competition returned after the World Cup, Valencia has not yet managed to win in LaLiga. Two defeats against Villarreal and Cádiz.
They have not known the taste of victory so far. Four games are the ones he has played after the World Cup, three in LaLiga and one in the Copa del Rey, and four are the games he has lost.
The LaLiga bottom team, have only achieved five points in the 17 championship days. Their last point was achieved against Cádiz the previous day, in a match marked by controversy.
